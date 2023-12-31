Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform

Malaysian political luminary, Lim Kit Siang, has issued a clarion call for national unity and sweeping reforms to halt Malaysia’s 25-year decline and propel the nation to world-class status. He proposed that the year 2024 should be one dedicated to nurturing national unity, securing political stability, and executing transformative reforms.

Impact of Social Media

Lim drew attention to an article by scholars Dr Hew Wai Weng and Dr Nicholas Chan. It spotlighted the transformative role of social media in shaping perceptions of Malay-Muslim insecurity. This perception was a critical factor in the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and the birth of a ‘backdoor’ government under the former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Fanning the flames of Religious Discord

Figures spanning various sectors, including politics and academia, have been blamed for inflaming the narrative that Islam was under threat in Malaysia. Lim robustly refutes this, asserting that it was national unity and political stability that were genuinely at risk.

The Unity Government

Post the 15th General Election, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proposed a unity government. However, it was not backed by the Perikatan Nasional coalition. The present Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, now helms a unity government. According to Lim, it has successfully weathered challenges from the PAS president and Muhyiddin Yassin, who foresaw the ‘Green Wave’ of political support leading to the government’s collapse. This forecast proved incorrect, as demonstrated by the results of the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.