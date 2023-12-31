en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:26 pm EST
Malaysian Leader Lim Kit Siang Calls for Unity and Reform

Malaysian political luminary, Lim Kit Siang, has issued a clarion call for national unity and sweeping reforms to halt Malaysia’s 25-year decline and propel the nation to world-class status. He proposed that the year 2024 should be one dedicated to nurturing national unity, securing political stability, and executing transformative reforms.

Impact of Social Media

Lim drew attention to an article by scholars Dr Hew Wai Weng and Dr Nicholas Chan. It spotlighted the transformative role of social media in shaping perceptions of Malay-Muslim insecurity. This perception was a critical factor in the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and the birth of a ‘backdoor’ government under the former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Fanning the flames of Religious Discord

Figures spanning various sectors, including politics and academia, have been blamed for inflaming the narrative that Islam was under threat in Malaysia. Lim robustly refutes this, asserting that it was national unity and political stability that were genuinely at risk.

The Unity Government

Post the 15th General Election, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proposed a unity government. However, it was not backed by the Perikatan Nasional coalition. The present Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, now helms a unity government. According to Lim, it has successfully weathered challenges from the PAS president and Muhyiddin Yassin, who foresaw the ‘Green Wave’ of political support leading to the government’s collapse. This forecast proved incorrect, as demonstrated by the results of the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

0
Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review

By BNN Correspondents

Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Values, Ethics, and Constructive Discourse in Governance

By BNN Correspondents

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Kuala Lumpur City Hall Acts Against Parking Touts Following Viral Vide ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Kuala Lumpur City Hall Acts Against Parking Touts Following Viral Vide ...
heart comment 0
Malaysians Stand United: ‘Kepung Demi Palestin’ Picket Culminates in Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysians Stand United: 'Kepung Demi Palestin' Picket Culminates in Solidarity
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement

By BNN Correspondents

PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income

By BNN Correspondents

Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income
Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed

By BNN Correspondents

Shootout in Machang Bubok: Man With 16 Criminal Records Killed
Latest Headlines
World News
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
12 seconds
Lawmaker Retracts Proposal for Non-Muslim Representation in Syariah Court Review
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
21 seconds
Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
4 mins
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
9 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
10 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
13 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
13 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
14 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
15 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
33 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
34 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app