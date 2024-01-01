Malaysian ‘Dubai Move’ Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader

Umno Supreme Working Council member, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, has emphatically debunked speculations surrounding an alleged plot to overthrow the Malaysian Unity Government, dubbed the ‘Dubai Move.’ The rumors suggested that leaders from Perikatan Nasional convened a secret meeting in Dubai during a holiday, with the intention of persuading members of parliament to shift their allegiance to the opposition, thereby facilitating the formation of a ‘backdoor’ government.

‘Fatamorgana’: The Mirage of the Dubai Move

Dismissing the rumors as ‘fatamorgana,’ a term signifying illusion or mirage, Ahmad Maslan staunchly defended the unity among the ranks of Barisan Nasional (BN). He referenced a signed pledge by all 30 BN Members of Parliament (MPs), committing to a penalty of a whopping RM100 million should any member defect. The financial burden associated with this penalty, he argued, further negates the possibility of defection, asserting the improbability of MPs possessing such substantial funds.

Allegations and Denials: The Political Crossfire

Several prominent figures, including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, have faced accusations of involvement in the alleged coup. Both vehemently denied these allegations. Sabri Yaakob, in his defense, stated that he was in Mecca and Medina performing umrah with his family during the supposed meeting, thereby effectively dismissing any possibility of his participation. Rahman Mohamad, too, denied his involvement and lodged a police report to combat these accusations.

Government Stability amidst Speculations

Ahmad Maslan emphasized that the Unity Government’s stability remains intact, even without the support of the 30 BN MPs. He underscored that the government has the backing of 122 MPs, thereby reinforcing the notion of political stability. He stressed that the Malaysian people’s desire for stability and economic strength takes precedence over the political drama and allegations surrounding the ‘Dubai Move.’