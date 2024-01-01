en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Malaysian ‘Dubai Move’ Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Malaysian ‘Dubai Move’ Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader

Umno Supreme Working Council member, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, has emphatically debunked speculations surrounding an alleged plot to overthrow the Malaysian Unity Government, dubbed the ‘Dubai Move.’ The rumors suggested that leaders from Perikatan Nasional convened a secret meeting in Dubai during a holiday, with the intention of persuading members of parliament to shift their allegiance to the opposition, thereby facilitating the formation of a ‘backdoor’ government.

‘Fatamorgana’: The Mirage of the Dubai Move

Dismissing the rumors as ‘fatamorgana,’ a term signifying illusion or mirage, Ahmad Maslan staunchly defended the unity among the ranks of Barisan Nasional (BN). He referenced a signed pledge by all 30 BN Members of Parliament (MPs), committing to a penalty of a whopping RM100 million should any member defect. The financial burden associated with this penalty, he argued, further negates the possibility of defection, asserting the improbability of MPs possessing such substantial funds.

Allegations and Denials: The Political Crossfire

Several prominent figures, including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, have faced accusations of involvement in the alleged coup. Both vehemently denied these allegations. Sabri Yaakob, in his defense, stated that he was in Mecca and Medina performing umrah with his family during the supposed meeting, thereby effectively dismissing any possibility of his participation. Rahman Mohamad, too, denied his involvement and lodged a police report to combat these accusations.

Government Stability amidst Speculations

Ahmad Maslan emphasized that the Unity Government’s stability remains intact, even without the support of the 30 BN MPs. He underscored that the government has the backing of 122 MPs, thereby reinforcing the notion of political stability. He stressed that the Malaysian people’s desire for stability and economic strength takes precedence over the political drama and allegations surrounding the ‘Dubai Move.’

0
Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Hikes Parking Rates by 33%, Encourages Use of Public Transit

By BNN Correspondents

Over 100 Undocumented Foreigners Detained in Malaysia in Immigration Department Operation

By BNN Correspondents

Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy

By BNN Correspondents

Festive Season Boosts Malaysian Tourist Influx to Hat Yai, Thailand

By BNN Correspondents

The 2024 Travel Guide: Top Ten Destinations to Explore ...
@Malaysia · 4 hours
The 2024 Travel Guide: Top Ten Destinations to Explore ...
heart comment 0
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged ‘Dubai Move’, Prioritizes Economic Recovery

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia’s Economy in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Fireworks Display Ends in Fatality

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fireworks Display Ends in Fatality
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
40 seconds
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
2 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
2 mins
Phil Thompson Foresees Liverpool Victory in Premier League Match Against Newcastle
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
2 mins
Ulster Defeats Leinster in an Unforeseen Turn of Events
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
2 mins
New Year's Triumph: Connacht Bests Munster in Inter-Provincial Rugby Showdown
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
3 mins
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
4 mins
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
6 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
6 mins
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
40 seconds
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
46 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
58 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app