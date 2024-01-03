en English
Human Rights

Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan’s Digital Democracy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
In a concerted move to revamp Malaysia’s legislative process, civil society organizations (CSOs) and human rights advocates have submitted an open letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Their proposal centers around integrating online platforms into the law-making process to enable nationwide engagement, a concept inspired by Taiwan’s digital democracy model.

A Case for Transparency and Inclusivity

The coalition of 40 activists and CSOs contend that the current legislative drafting process lacks transparency, accountability, and professionalism. They argue that this opacity often results in final legislation that doesn’t reflect the original aspirations of civil society, particularly in laws associated with social wellbeing and public interest. These laws pertain to critical societal elements such as children’s rights, disability rights, and women’s rights.

Emulating Taiwan’s Digital Democracy

Taiwan’s digital democracy model, which the Malaysian CSOs seek to emulate, revolves around an online petition system. Petitions garnering a minimum of 5,000 signatures trigger government dialogues that could potentially lead to policy incorporation. This model fosters a dynamic, reciprocal relationship between citizens and the government, encouraging nationwide participation in the legislative process.

Reimagining the Legislative Process

The CSOs are advocating for a shift from a centralized model of law-making to an all-of-society approach. This involves a transparent, comprehensive feedback mechanism that allows for input on legislation and amendments from diverse societal sectors. They further propose adhering to the United Nations standard for open calls, enabling CSOs and the public to participate in working groups or task forces responsible for drafting legislation.

Additionally, the groups suggest that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) should not be the sole arbiter of legislation. Instead, they advocate for draft laws that align with international conventions that Malaysia has ratified. They also argue for a stipulation requiring bills to be made available to Members of Parliament at least two weeks before parliamentary discussion to allow for sufficient consultation.

Centering Vulnerable Populations

The signatories of the open letter underscore the importance of decision-making processes that prioritize the needs of children, women, and the disabled. They argue for a societal framework that respects and trusts these vulnerable populations, urging the Prime Minister to spearhead law reforms that promote such a society.

In conclusion, these proposed reforms, if adopted, could herald a transformative era for Malaysia’s legislative process. By incorporating digital platforms and promoting broader societal involvement, Malaysia could foster a more transparent and inclusive legislative process that truly serves its citizenry.

Human Rights Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

