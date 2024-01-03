Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform

In the city of Kota Kinabalu, a vigorous coalition of thirty-three civil society organizations, collectively known as Project – Stability and Accountability for Malaysia (Projek Sama), has issued a resounding call for political reform. These organizations are advocating for a series of widespread changes to the political framework of Malaysia, urging both the government and the opposition to negotiate and implement these reforms during the tenure of the 15th Parliament, which is set to conclude on December 18, 2027.

Reforms Aimed at Stability and Democracy

The proposed reforms span a wide spectrum of measures, all aimed at promoting political stability and bolstering the strength of democratic institutions within the country. Notable among these is the introduction of a Fixed Term Parliament Act, designed to prevent premature dissolution of Parliament. Another significant proposition is the initiation of a vote of confidence mechanism for the appointment of new Prime Ministers.

Furthermore, the coalition is advocating for the establishment of a Parliamentary Services Act, which would aid in streamlining parliamentary operations and uphold the integrity of the legislative body.

Additional Proposals

Other proposals involve the creation of more parliamentary select committees, allocation of time for non-governmental business, official recognition of a shadow cabinet, and legislation for an equitable Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The coalition also recommends the implementation of a Political Financing Act with provisions for public funding of political parties, and an Election Commission that is independent and accountable to Parliament.

These calls for reform are part of a broader effort to enhance the rule of law, improve the functioning of legislative assemblies and political parties, and decentralize power in Malaysia.

Reaction from the Malaysian Bar

The Malaysian Bar has expressed dismay at suggestions to amend the Federal Constitution to ensure only Malay-Muslims can be appointed as the prime minister of Malaysia. Such a move, they argue, would undermine the rule of law and the principle of equality for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, or gender.

Reduced Parliamentary Sittings

Meanwhile, the number of days for this year’s Parliament sitting has been reduced from 74 to 69. Constitutional expert Shad Saleem Faruqi has spoken out about the need to increase the number of parliamentary sittings to help Parliament better perform its role.

Prime Minister’s Stance

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed attempts to topple his government, stating that his focus remains on the country’s economic development. He was referring to an alleged meeting among Malaysian opposition leaders in the United Arab Emirates last month, aimed at undermining his position.