Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges’ Remuneration

In a pressing call for change, the Malaysian Bar has spotlighted an issue that has been neglected far too long: the stagnant salaries of judges in Malaysia. The Bar has expressed its concern over the fact that judicial salaries have not undergone a revision since 2015, a situation they consider unacceptable. The Bar’s president, Karen Cheah, has stressed the significance of providing appropriate compensation for judges, stating it as a necessary pillar of judicial independence.

Advocating for Judicial Compensation

During the inauguration of the Legal Year at the Palace of Justice, Cheah vocalized these concerns, calling attention to the need for adequate remuneration for judges. The Malaysian Bar has taken concrete steps to address this issue, passing a resolution at its 77th annual general meeting to advocate for fair judge remuneration and the establishment of a commission dedicated to overseeing judges’ salaries.

The Proposed Commission

According to Cheah, the establishment of such a commission would play a crucial role in securing judicial independence, objectivity, transparency, and consistency. The initiative, deemed beneficial for both current and prospective judges as well as the public, involves a commission that would ensure fair and consistent pay for judges.

Pushing for Change

The Malaysian Bar has submitted this resolution to several key governmental figures, including the Prime Minister, the opposition leader, the law and institutional reform minister, and the Attorney-General’s Chambers. Intent on making a significant change in the current year, the Bar is prepared to pursue this issue assiduously. In a related development, a senior lawyer has urged the government to review judges’ remuneration packages urgently, with the aim to attract the best legal talent. The lawyer cited Singapore’s success in this regard as an example to emulate. This proposed change, if implemented, would affect approximately 150 judges.