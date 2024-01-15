en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges’ Remuneration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges’ Remuneration

In a pressing call for change, the Malaysian Bar has spotlighted an issue that has been neglected far too long: the stagnant salaries of judges in Malaysia. The Bar has expressed its concern over the fact that judicial salaries have not undergone a revision since 2015, a situation they consider unacceptable. The Bar’s president, Karen Cheah, has stressed the significance of providing appropriate compensation for judges, stating it as a necessary pillar of judicial independence.

Advocating for Judicial Compensation

During the inauguration of the Legal Year at the Palace of Justice, Cheah vocalized these concerns, calling attention to the need for adequate remuneration for judges. The Malaysian Bar has taken concrete steps to address this issue, passing a resolution at its 77th annual general meeting to advocate for fair judge remuneration and the establishment of a commission dedicated to overseeing judges’ salaries.

The Proposed Commission

According to Cheah, the establishment of such a commission would play a crucial role in securing judicial independence, objectivity, transparency, and consistency. The initiative, deemed beneficial for both current and prospective judges as well as the public, involves a commission that would ensure fair and consistent pay for judges.

Pushing for Change

The Malaysian Bar has submitted this resolution to several key governmental figures, including the Prime Minister, the opposition leader, the law and institutional reform minister, and the Attorney-General’s Chambers. Intent on making a significant change in the current year, the Bar is prepared to pursue this issue assiduously. In a related development, a senior lawyer has urged the government to review judges’ remuneration packages urgently, with the aim to attract the best legal talent. The lawyer cited Singapore’s success in this regard as an example to emulate. This proposed change, if implemented, would affect approximately 150 judges.

0
Law Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
1 min ago
Zaid Malek Challenges Attorney-General's Statement on Prosecutors' Discretion, Sparks Transparency Debate
Zaid Malek, the executive director of Lawyers for Liberty, has challenged a statement made by Attorney-General Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh regarding the public prosecutor’s discretion in withdrawing criminal charges. Ahmad Terrirudin asserted that the prosecutor is not obligated to provide reasons to the public for the discontinuation of charges, a decision upheld by the Federal Constitution.
Zaid Malek Challenges Attorney-General's Statement on Prosecutors' Discretion, Sparks Transparency Debate
Illegal Slaughterhouses Dismantled in Coordinated Operation in Damoh District
16 mins ago
Illegal Slaughterhouses Dismantled in Coordinated Operation in Damoh District
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
16 mins ago
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif to be Admitted as Advocate and Solicitor
2 mins ago
Former Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Sharif to be Admitted as Advocate and Solicitor
Elderly Man Assaulted by Drivers in Traffic Altercation: Public Outrage Ensues
6 mins ago
Elderly Man Assaulted by Drivers in Traffic Altercation: Public Outrage Ensues
Navigating Canada's Income Tax Act: Dispute Resolution and Optimization Strategies
12 mins ago
Navigating Canada's Income Tax Act: Dispute Resolution and Optimization Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
45 seconds
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
57 seconds
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
1 min
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
1 min
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
1 min
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
2 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2 mins
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
4 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
4 mins
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app