en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars

The Malaysian Academic Movement (Gerak) has stepped forward, urging the government to exhibit transparency and sincerity in putting an end to the intimidation and harassment of international scholars in the country. This appeal comes in the wake of an unsettling event involving renowned political scientist Ahmet T Kuru, who alleged that he was threatened with arrest at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Pressure from Conservatives Leads to Cancellation

Kuru’s book launch, slated for January 8 at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia, was abruptly cancelled. The cause for the cancellation, as per Kuru, was “pressure from conservatives.” This incident has stirred a wave of disappointment and criticism among academic circles, with Gerak expressing grave concern over the continuous disruption of academic discourse by local authorities.

Challenging Laws Restricting Free Speech

The laws that curtail free speech are proving to be a thorny issue for academics and academic associations, who are finding it increasingly challenging to navigate this restrictive terrain. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a historical advocate for academic freedom and open discourse, is in a precarious position as the cancellation of Kuru’s book launch during his term is being interpreted by Gerak as a backward step.

Inspector-General of Police Clarifies Incident

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain has stepped in to provide some clarity on the incident at KLIA. According to Husain, the individuals who interacted with Kuru were not police officers. He further confirmed that Kuru is not under any police investigation, thereby dismissing any speculation of law enforcement involvement in the incident.

0
Education Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
40 seconds ago
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
In a significant move to bolster its operations in India, educational technology firm upGrad has named Govind Kumar as the new President for the Working Professionals (B2C) segment. Kumar, a seasoned veteran with a decade of experience in the retail and consumer arenas, previously steered Hopscotch’s business trajectory in India, catapulting it to become a
Govind Kumar Takes Helm as President of upGrad's B2C Segment
JAMB Begins 2024/2025 UTME and DE Registration, Promises Inclusivity for Disabled Candidates
11 mins ago
JAMB Begins 2024/2025 UTME and DE Registration, Promises Inclusivity for Disabled Candidates
Revolutionary Research in Solar Energy Applications: A Breakthrough in Titanium Dioxide Thin Films
26 mins ago
Revolutionary Research in Solar Energy Applications: A Breakthrough in Titanium Dioxide Thin Films
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
6 mins ago
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
6 mins ago
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
University of Galway Launches Short Courses Series 2024: A Gateway to Lifelong Learning
11 mins ago
University of Galway Launches Short Courses Series 2024: A Gateway to Lifelong Learning
Latest Headlines
World News
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
55 seconds
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
58 seconds
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
1 min
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
1 min
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
1 min
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
1 min
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
2 mins
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
2 mins
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
2 mins
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app