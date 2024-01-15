Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars

The Malaysian Academic Movement (Gerak) has stepped forward, urging the government to exhibit transparency and sincerity in putting an end to the intimidation and harassment of international scholars in the country. This appeal comes in the wake of an unsettling event involving renowned political scientist Ahmet T Kuru, who alleged that he was threatened with arrest at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Pressure from Conservatives Leads to Cancellation

Kuru’s book launch, slated for January 8 at the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia, was abruptly cancelled. The cause for the cancellation, as per Kuru, was “pressure from conservatives.” This incident has stirred a wave of disappointment and criticism among academic circles, with Gerak expressing grave concern over the continuous disruption of academic discourse by local authorities.

Challenging Laws Restricting Free Speech

The laws that curtail free speech are proving to be a thorny issue for academics and academic associations, who are finding it increasingly challenging to navigate this restrictive terrain. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, a historical advocate for academic freedom and open discourse, is in a precarious position as the cancellation of Kuru’s book launch during his term is being interpreted by Gerak as a backward step.

Inspector-General of Police Clarifies Incident

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain has stepped in to provide some clarity on the incident at KLIA. According to Husain, the individuals who interacted with Kuru were not police officers. He further confirmed that Kuru is not under any police investigation, thereby dismissing any speculation of law enforcement involvement in the incident.