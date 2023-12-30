en English
Malaysia

Malaysiakini’s ‘Newsmaker of 2023’ Poll: A Public Vote for Influence and Impact

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:05 am EST
Malaysiakini’s ‘Newsmaker of 2023’ Poll: A Public Vote for Influence and Impact

Malaysiakini, a reputable news outlet, has sparked public interest with its initiation of a poll to determine the ‘Newsmaker of 2023’. In this unique endeavor, a newsmaker is defined as an individual who has significantly influenced public discourse and impacted the lives of Malaysians over the past year.

Unveiling the Power Players

For the coveted title of ‘Newsmaker of 2023’, Malaysiakini nominated a diverse group of 15 candidates. These nominees are a cross-section of society, comprising politicians, activists, and public figures from various fields. Among them are prominent personalities such as Nahvin Muthusamy, Muhyiddin Yassin, Michelle Yeoh, and Anwar Ibrahim.

Public Participation and Voting Process

The poll drew an impressive participation of 655 respondents, who were given the responsibility to rate each of the 15 nominees. The rating scale ranged from zero to ten, with ten signifying the highest mark of influence or impact. Participants had the opportunity to express their opinion on who among these candidates had the greatest effect on the news cycle and Malaysian public discourse.

Encouraging Reader Engagement

In addition to revealing the poll results, Malaysiakini offers an intriguing incentive for readers – the chance to unlock seven free stories centered around the themes of power and corruption. All that is required is the submission of an email address, encouraging readers to delve deeper into these compelling narratives and further engage with the platform.

This initiative by Malaysiakini not only generates public interest but also fosters active participation in discussing and acknowledging the significant figures shaping Malaysia’s discourse and direction. The eagerly awaited results promise to reflect the pulse of the nation and reveal the individual who has left an indelible mark on Malaysia in 2023.

Malaysia Newsroom Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

