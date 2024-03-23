Malaysia Reverses Citizenship Amendment Plan Amidst Public Outcry and Protests

Following an intense backlash from civil society and critiques from human rights advocates, Malaysia's cabinet, led by Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution, has decided to reject a contentious proposal aimed at amending the constitution regarding citizenship. This decision was largely influenced by the planned protest by Undi18, a civil society group, which has been vocal about its opposition, highlighting the proposal's potential impact on stateless children in Malaysia.

Background and Proposal Overview

The proposed amendments initially aimed to address the issue of automatic citizenship for children born in Malaysia under certain circumstances, which, according to the Home Ministry, was susceptible to misuse by the 3.5 million foreigners residing in the country. Saifuddin Nasution's revelation in parliament about the exploitation of Malaysia's citizenship laws added fuel to the already existing public discontent. The amendments sought to mitigate these issues but were met with significant opposition from various sectors of society, including Malaysia's Human Rights Commission and the general public.

Public Reaction and Government Response

The backlash was swift and decisive, with civil society groups like Undi18 planning protests to voice their concerns. The government's decision to drop the most controversial part of the proposed amendments came as a response to these protests and the criticism from within its own ranks. The move to still push through with other less controversial amendments, such as granting automatic citizenship to children born abroad to Malaysian mothers, reflects the government's attempt to balance between reforming citizenship laws and addressing public concerns.

Implications and Future Outlook

This reversal signifies a notable instance of public opinion and civil activism directly influencing government policy in Malaysia. It raises questions about the future of citizenship laws in the country and the government's approach to addressing the complex issues of statelessness and citizenship rights. As Malaysia moves forward, the engagement between the government and its citizens, especially on sensitive issues such as citizenship, will be crucial in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society.