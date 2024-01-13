en English
Economy

Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks

Malaysian authorities are considering a request to remove a Netflix documentary about the infamous 1MDB financial scandal. The request was put forth by the legal team of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who claimed that the 98-minute program is both ‘subjudicial and contemptuous.’ The documentary in question, made more controversial by the ongoing 1MDB trial, is now under the scrutiny of several government and legal officials, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Communications Minister, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the Attorney General.

‘Man on the Run’: A Controversial Documentary

The documentary, titled ‘Man on the Run,’ zeroes in on the fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low and his dealings with 1MDB. Najib’s defense team argues that the documentary’s content could potentially prejudice Najib’s ongoing corruption trial. The team’s contention that the documentary’s statements are in contempt of court has heightened the debate surrounding censorship and freedom of expression in the country. The final decision, which will have significant implications for Najib’s defense, will be based on legal aspects, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Japanese Firms Withdraw from HSR Project

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Japanese rail firms have decided to withdraw from the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project. The decision is reportedly due to the perceived financial risk associated with the project, especially in the absence of Malaysian government support. This development comes as a jolt to the Malaysian government, which had launched a request for information (RFI) process in July 2023 in a bid to revive the HSR project through a public-private partnership. The government’s efforts to enhance Malaysia’s rail transport infrastructure and stimulate economic growth have drawn significant interest, with over 700 participants in the RFI process.

What’s Next for Malaysia?

The deadline for the submission of RFI proposals for the HSR project is set for January 15. As the deadline approaches, the Malaysian government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is also tasked with the decision on ‘Man on the Run.’ These two incidents highlight the challenging path ahead for Malaysia, a nation grappling with the dual challenges of economic growth and judicial integrity. How the country navigates these issues will undoubtedly shape its future trajectory.

Economy Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

