Malawi's Water Crisis: MPs Prioritize New Boreholes Over Repair, Risking Rural Health

Water experts in Malawi have criticized Members of Parliament (MPs) for their approach to addressing the rural water crisis, arguing that their focus on drilling new boreholes rather than repairing existing ones constitutes a form of social injustice towards the rural poor. Baseflow team leader Muthi Nhlema highlighted the issue, noting the significant number of non-functional boreholes across the country and the resulting health risks, including cholera outbreaks.

Background and Current Challenges

Malawi faces a critical water supply issue, with 41 percent of its 60,000 boreholes either partially functional or completely out of service. This problem is exacerbated by the government's borehole fund allocation, which, despite being set up to improve water access, has not significantly improved the functionality rate of these water sources. Nhlema's observations suggest a misallocation of resources, with funds being spent on new projects that often fail due to a lack of technical oversight and proper planning.

Political Influence and Mismanagement

The decision to drill new boreholes rather than repair existing ones is influenced by political motivations, as new projects are perceived to offer greater political mileage for MPs. This approach overlooks the immediate needs of the communities and the expertise of hydrologists and water management professionals. The lack of coordination between MPs and technical advisors from the National Water Resources Authority further contributes to the inefficiency and ineffectiveness of water infrastructure projects.

Implications for Rural Health and Development

The failure to address the water crisis adequately poses significant health risks to rural populations, with the spread of waterborne diseases like cholera being a major concern. The situation also undermines Malawi's efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal six, which aims for universal and equitable access to safe water. The politicization of borehole construction and allocation highlights the need for a more data-driven and community-focused approach to water resource management.

This situation calls for a reconsideration of how water infrastructure projects are prioritized and implemented. By focusing on repairing and maintaining existing water sources, Malawi can improve water access and quality for its rural populations, supporting overall health and development goals.