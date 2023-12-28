en English
Elections

Malawi’s DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:16 am EST
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Malawi has announced its intention to enforce a robust vetting process for the selection of delegates to its much-anticipated national convention.

The convention is of great importance as it will see the election of the party’s new leadership, setting the course for the DPP in the upcoming political era. The imminent vetting process is an integral part of the party’s strategy to consolidate internal democracy and avert the potential disputes and controversies that have marred previous leadership elections.

Strengthening Internal Democracy

Shadric Namalomba, a notable member of the DPP, has stated that the party has embarked on comprehensive preparations to ascertain that only qualified members partake in the convention. The party’s emphasis lies in upholding a fair and transparent leadership election, with meticulous vetting procedures to be implemented. This move is a significant part of the DPP’s ongoing efforts to enhance its organizational structure and fortify its internal governance.

A Commitment to Order and Integrity

The DPP’s focus on integrity and order is a promising indication of its commitment to the democratic process, setting high standards for participation and fostering fair and transparent political practices. The party’s resolve to conduct a fair and unbiased selection of convention delegates is a testament to its dedication to organize a successful and inclusive convention.

Facing the Future

With the approach of the national convention, the DPP stands at a crucial juncture. The party’s decision to implement a comprehensive vetting process reflects its commitment to ensuring that the leadership election represents the interests of all its members. The forthcoming convention will undoubtedly shape the DPP’s future, as the newly elected leadership will be at the helm, steering the party through the ensuing political period.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

