Malawi CSOs Issue Ultimatum to President Chakwera Over Leaked Public Service Reform Report

Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Malawi are calling for immediate action following the leak of a highly anticipated Public Service Systems Review Report, directing President Lazarus Chakwera to validate the document and update the public on its progress since its inception in 2021. The CSOs argue that the lack of transparency and a clear implementation strategy not only undermines democratic values but also raises questions about the government's commitment to reforming the public service.

Urgent Call for Transparency

At a news conference in Mzuzu, Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajoloweka, accompanied by other CSO leaders, issued a seven-day ultimatum to President Chakwera to acknowledge the report's authenticity and to outline the steps taken towards its recommendations. They stressed the necessity for the Minister of Finance to present the report for parliamentary debate and proposed an all-inclusive stakeholders' summit within 60 days to evaluate the report's implementation plan and progress.

Recommendations for Reform

The leaked report, spearheaded by Vice-President Saulos Chilima and his task force, sheds light on the rampant misuse of allowances, procurement, and employment contracts within the public sector, suggesting comprehensive reforms to curb these practices. Recommendations include abolishing certain allowances for members of Parliament (MPs) and civil servants, removing risk allowances for health workers, and ending the payment of school fees for children of executive management in parastatals. These measures, the report argues, could save the government billions of kwacha annually.

Government's Stance

However, the government's response has been tepid. Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Kunkuyu stated that no official report has been released by the State House, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), or his ministry, suggesting that existing channels of engagement remain sufficient for now. Despite this, the President previously indicated that the report was intended for internal reference rather than public consumption, highlighting a tension between the government's approach to reforms and the CSOs' demands for accountability.

This standoff between civil society and the government highlights a critical juncture for Malawi's journey towards transparency, accountability, and effective public service. As the deadline set by the CSOs approaches, the nation waits to see whether this call to action will catalyze the much-needed reform or if it will deepen the divide between the government and its citizens seeking accountability.