Malappuram Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Unlikely Changes in IUML Stronghold

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 approach, the Malappuram constituency in Kerala is witnessing a unique political scenario. Three major candidates, representing the United Democratic Front (UDF), Left Democratic Front (LDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), share a common background that intertwines their personal and professional lives, yet their political competition remains fierce in this Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) stronghold.

Advertisment

Deep-rooted Connections and Political Rivalry

UDF candidate E.T. Mohammed Basheer, LDF candidate V. Vaseef, and NDA candidate M. Abdul Salam, despite their political differences, have connections that highlight the small-world phenomenon within Kerala's political landscape. Basheer and Vaseef, hailing from the same village and alumni of the same school, along with Salam, who was the Vice-Chancellor during Basheer's tenure in the Education department, exemplify the intertwined relationships among the candidates. However, these personal connections do not dilute their commitment to their political ideologies and the competitive spirit of the election.

Key Election Issues and Campaign Strategies

Advertisment

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has emerged as a significant campaign issue, with the LDF organizing night marches to assert their stance against its implementation. The UDF, while also opposing the CAA, is broadening its campaign to address what it perceives as the anti-people policies of the current governments. This strategic divergence in campaign issues reflects the candidates' efforts to resonate with the electorate's diverse concerns. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent address in Malappuram, reiterating Kerala's resistance to the CAA, underscores the importance of this issue in the political discourse.

Electoral History and Voter Dynamics

Malappuram's electoral history is marked by the dominant presence of the IUML, with leaders like B. Pokker, M. Muhammad Ismail, and E. Ahmed securing victories in past elections. The constituency, renamed after delimitation, has a vast electorate with IUML's strong influence in several Assembly segments. Despite the CPI(M)'s occasional victories, IUML's electoral success in Malappuram has been a consistent feature. The 2019 election saw a significant majority for IUML, highlighting the party's enduring appeal among the voters.

As the election campaign intensifies, the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency remains a focal point of Kerala's political landscape. The personal connections among the candidates, coupled with their distinct campaign strategies and the constituency's electoral history, set the stage for an intriguing political contest. While the IUML aims to retain its stronghold, the evolving political dynamics and the electorate's response will ultimately shape the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Malappuram.