Malabon City Earns National Acclaim for Transformative Urban Housing Under Mayor Sandoval's Leadership

In a significant stride towards sustainable urban development, Malabon City, under the stewardship of Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, was recently commended by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for its impactful urban housing initiatives. This recognition, bestowed during DHSUD's 5th anniversary festivities, underscores the city's innovative approach to providing safer, disaster-resilient homes to its residents, particularly through the 'Disaster Resilient, Climate Change Adaptive, and Sustainable Socialized Housing Project' for St. Gregory Homes.

A Vision for a Resilient Malabon

At the heart of Malabon's urban development agenda is the commitment to not just build houses, but to forge communities that stand strong against the challenges posed by climate change and urban congestion. The St. Gregory Homes project, a beacon of this vision, has already paved the way for 420 families to transition into safer and more dignified living conditions. Each of the 23 five-story buildings in this project encompasses 60 units, designed not merely as shelters, but as homes that foster community spirit and resilience among residents.

Collaborative Success

Mayor Sandoval, in acknowledging the award, highlighted the collaborative spirit that propelled Malabon's housing projects to their lauded status. "This honour reflects the unwavering dedication of our city officials, employees, and our partners at the national level," she remarked. The success of the city's housing initiatives, according to Mayor Sandoval, is a testament to the effective synergy between local governance and national directives. This alignment is notably contributing to the broader objectives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s national housing program, which ambitiously aims to eradicate informal settlements by 2028. Through such concerted efforts, Malabon is not only enhancing the quality of life for its residents but is also setting a precedent for urban development that harmonizes with the environment and societal needs.

More Than Just Houses

The DHSUD's commendation of Malabon City goes beyond the physical structures that now dot the landscape of St. Gregory Homes. It is an acknowledgment of the city's holistic approach to urban development, which includes livelihood training programs to empower the relocated families, enabling them to thrive, not just survive, in their new environment. By focusing on the sustainability of the community through education and economic opportunities, Malabon is ensuring that the benefits of its housing projects extend far into the future, transforming lives across generations.

The award from DHSUD is more than a plaque for Malabon City; it's a beacon of hope and a testament to what can be achieved when communities, guided by insightful leadership, come together towards a common goal. Mayor Sandoval's vision for a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive Malabon is coming to fruition, laying down the foundations for a future where every resident has access to a safe and dignified home. As Malabon City continues to build on this momentum, it not only contributes to the national housing agenda but also inspires other cities to embark on their transformative journeys towards sustainable urban development.