Makati City Boosts Barangay Budgets Amid Increased Tax Allotment

Makati City, a prominent financial hub in the Philippines, has declared an increase in budget allocation for each of its 23 barangays, amounting to an additional P10 million from the city's basic real property tax (RPT) collections for the year 2023. This budget augmentation follows the recent transfer of 10 enlisted men's barrios to neighboring Taguig City.

Boost in National Tax Allotment

The Department of Budget and Management reported a noteworthy 6.20-percent rise in Makati's National Tax Allotment (NTA) for the current year, with a total allotment of P315 million. The NTA is a system of fiscal distribution among local government units, replacing the previous internal revenue allotment. This financial system evaluates three key factors: population (50 percent), land area (25 percent), and equal sharing (25 percent).

Increased RPT Share for Barangays

Makati City's Mayor, Abby Binay, elaborated on the financial modifications, stating that with this adjustment, there will be an increase of P10,085,043.77, or 17 percent, to the RPT share for each barangay. Consequently, each barangay will see a significant augmentation to their existing funds. This increase is expected to fuel local initiatives and contribute to the overall development of the city.

Implications for Makati City

The increased RPT share for the barangays not only signifies a financial boost but also underlines Makati City's commitment to ensuring the transparent and accountable use of public funds. By focusing on enhancing the overall well-being of residents, the city is setting the stage for more investments in health, education, and social welfare programs, thereby fostering a more inclusive growth and development.