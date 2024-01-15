en English
Disaster

Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Makati City Allocates P21.5 Million Aid to Disaster-Affected Mindanao LGUs

In a testament to solidarity and resilience, Makati City has approved the allocation of P21.5 million in financial assistance to 36 local government units (LGUs) in Mindanao. These regions were severely afflicted by earthquakes and significant flooding throughout 2023. The funding ranges from P250,000 to P1 million for each affected area, with allocations tailored to the extent of the damage incurred.

Disaster Relief Allocation

The municipalities of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar are set to receive a collective P8,750,000, split amongst 17 locales. A higher sum of P12,500,000 has been earmarked for the 18 localities within Surigao del Sur. Meanwhile, Glan in Sarangani Province, another area hit by the natural disasters, is allocated P250,000. The funds are sourced from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund – Quick Response Fund of the approved Executive Budget for the calendar year 2023.

More than Monetary Aid

Apart from the monetary aid, Makati City is also planning to extend satellite imaging services to selected disaster-stricken LGUs. This technological backing aims to provide a more effective form of assistance, aiding in disaster management and future mitigation strategies. Moreover, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay has called upon her fellow mayors to focus on the development of climate-proof, disaster-ready, and resilient infrastructure during the rebuilding process.

Symbol of Solidarity

The financial assistance is more than a relief measure; it is a symbol of solidarity with the disaster-stricken areas. This includes six sister-municipalities of Makati City who also endured the devastating impact of the natural disasters. As a united front, the cities stand together, demonstrating the power of communal support in overcoming adversity and creating a resilient future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

