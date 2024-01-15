en English
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights

Embracing the spirit of the Makar Sankranti festival, Madhya Pradesh’s Cabinet Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, immersed himself in traditional games like flying kites, Gilli Danda, and Sitoliya in Indore. The minister, who has recently completed a 30-day cycle of penance, took this opportunity to convey his wishes for happiness and prosperity to all.

Political Observations Amidst Festivities

Amidst the festivities, Vijayvargiya also voiced his insights into the ongoing political climate. He picked up on the recent shift of Milind Deora, the former Congress member who has now joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Vijayvargiya remarked that many within the Congress appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions to the country’s strength and reduction in terrorist incidents, but are hesitant to voice these opinions due to party pressure.

Critique of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The minister also offered his critique on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a nationwide initiative led by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. This campaign, which kicked off from Thoubal in Manipur, aims to traverse over 6,700 kilometres across 110 districts in 67 days. Vijayvargiya suggested that such initiatives do not significantly sway public opinion on who should steer the country’s future.

A Vision for Madhya Pradesh

As the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya, known for his stern and disciplined leadership, expressed his confidence about the state’s future. He spoke of the government’s intentions to raise the height of the state’s buildings and the forthcoming announcement of election dates for five states, including Madhya Pradesh, by the Election Commission at 12 pm today.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

