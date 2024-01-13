en English
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, has released a statement based on the ‘Ram Jan Survey,’ which suggests a significant majority of Muslims in India, approximately 74%, support the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This survey, conducted in partnership with the Gujarat-based Ayurveda Foundation Charitable Trust, also revealed that 72% of Muslims support the Modi government.

Survey Highlights and Political Implications

This comprehensive survey collected the opinions of 10,000 individuals across various states in India. However, it is worth noting that 26% of Muslims expressed a lack of confidence in the government and voiced concerns about religious fanaticism. In response to this, the MRM has called for a boycott of Ulemas, Maulanas, and opposition leaders, accusing them of attempting to politicize Islam for their personal gains.

The MRM’s statement underscored that 70% of Muslims believe India has become a global power. The organization criticized particular individuals for promoting hatred rather than love, naming various leaders from different political parties.

Public Sentiment and Societal Repercussions

According to the survey, the majority of the Muslim population respect the faith of the majority and believe that the construction of the temple will reduce the distance between Hindus and Muslims. They also expressed a belief that the Modi government has performed commendably in various areas, from the construction of the Ram Temple to the removal of Section 370 35A, the ban on cow service, and the establishment of the law on triple talaq.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj argues that the 1992 demolition of Babri Masjid was a Gandhian solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue. He refers to an article in Young India, a weekly journal published by Mahatma Gandhi, that argued any structure could be demolished by the landowner if it was forcibly built on someone else’s land.

Religion, Politics, and the Path Forward

Despite the political and religious controversies surrounding the construction of the Ram Mandir, the support of Muslim leaders for the project illustrates the potential for unity and brotherhood in Indian society. Maulana Anisur Rahman Qasmi, National Vice President of the All India National Council, expressed his support for the construction of the Ram temple. He emphasized Islam’s principle of giving others full authority to follow their religion and highlighted the common teachings of Hinduism, Islam, and all religions, underscoring the need for peace, equality, and fraternity.

As preparations for a special ceremony on January 22 are underway, the construction of the Ram Mandir symbolizes not just a religious milestone, but also a testament to India’s resilience and unity in diversity.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights.

