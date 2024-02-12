Majority of Americans Believe Biden and Trump are Too Old to Serve Another Term

A staggering 86% of Americans believe that President Joe Biden, now 81 years old, is too old to serve another term as president. This sentiment is echoed by a significant number of Democrats, with 73% expressing concerns about Biden's age. These findings come from a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, conducted on February 9-10, 2023, which surveyed 528 US adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

The Age Factor: A Growing Concern

The poll indicates a sharp increase in concerns about Biden's age compared to September 2022, when only 51% of Americans expressed similar worries. Furthermore, the survey reveals that age is a significant concern not just for Biden but also for his potential Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, who is 77 years old. 59% of Americans believe that both Biden and Trump are too old to run for office again.

Partisan Differences: A Tale of Two Parties

Despite the overall consensus, there are stark differences in how Democrats and Republicans perceive their respective nominees. While 73% of Democrats believe Biden is too old to serve another term, only 35% of Republicans share the same sentiment about Trump. This disparity highlights the complex interplay of party loyalty, age, and political ambitions.

Memory Lapses and Classified Documents: Adding Fuel to the Fire

The poll's findings coincide with growing concerns about Biden's memory lapses and the ongoing controversy surrounding his handling of classified documents. 38% of respondents believe that Biden should have been charged over the classified documents ordeal. These concerns, coupled with Biden's age, are casting a long shadow over his potential second term.

The poll results come on the heels of a report questioning Biden's mental capacity, characterizing him as an 'elderly man with diminished faculties'. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the report, labeling it as politically motivated and gratuitous. However, the public's perception of Biden's ability to serve another term remains clear.

The age factor is not just a concern for Biden. Former President Trump, who is also in his late 70s, faces similar scrutiny. 62% of Americans believe that Trump is too old to serve another term as president. This sentiment is shared by both Democrats and Republicans, although the level of concern varies significantly between the two parties.

As the 2024 presidential race looms, the issue of age is becoming increasingly prominent. The American public is grappling with the question of whether age should be a determining factor in electing the nation's leader. The recent ABC News/Ipsos poll provides a snapshot of the public's sentiment, revealing a growing concern about the age of the current and potential future presidents.

In the end, the decision lies with the American voters. They will have to weigh the candidates' age against their experience, policies, and ability to lead the nation. As the campaign season unfolds, the issue of age will undoubtedly continue to be a topic of debate and discussion.