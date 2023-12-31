Major Reshuffle in Chinese Military: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament

In a sweeping reshuffle, China has dismissed nine high-ranking military officials from the National People’s Congress (NPC), the nation’s parliament. Prominent among the dismissed are four generals from the army’s strategic missile unit. This significant restructuring within the military is part of a broader pattern that began with the abrupt dismissal of Defence Minister Li Shangfu in October 2023.

Unexplained Dismissals and Speculations

The expelled officials comprise four from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force, three from the Central Military Commission (CMC), and one each from the PLA Air Force and PLA Navy. The sudden removal of these officials has not been accompanied by any specific reasons. However, it is widely believed that the dismissals are associated with investigations into their conduct, as suggested by SinoInsider, a U.S.-based firm specializing in Chinese politics.

Appointment of New Defence Minister

After months of vacancy, Dong Jun was appointed as the new defence minister on Friday, succeeding the abruptly dismissed Li Shangfu. Li, who had been appointed in March, unexpectedly disappeared from public view in August, triggering months of speculation before his formal removal. His replacement marks the end of an unanticipated gap in the key strategic post.

Overhaul of China’s Rocket Force Leadership

Further, the leadership of China’s secretive Rocket Force, which is responsible for the country’s nuclear arsenal, has been overhauled. Reports suggest a corruption investigation involving its former chief, contributing to the series of high-level restructuring within the military establishment. It is worth noting that this is not the first time top generals of the PLA were dismissed for corruption. This move aligns with President Xi’s anti-corruption campaign that has seen over a million officials punished, despite criticism suggesting the campaign is used to silence critics and rivals within the party.