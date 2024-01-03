en English
Africa

Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
In what is considered a significant show of dissent, hundreds of people in Mogadishu, Somalia, staged a major protest against the maritime agreement, known as the Addis Ababa Agreement, between the self-declared independent territory, Somaliland, and the Ethiopian government. The agreement, which permits Ethiopia to lease a 20-kilometre stretch of Somaliland’s coast for a naval base, has been criticized for potentially compromising Somalia’s national interests and sovereignty, and escalating regional tensions.

Mogadishu’s Massive Demonstration

The demonstration, organized by the administration of the Banadir region, witnessed a considerable turnout at prominent locations such as Daljirka Dahsoon Square and Koonis Stadium. Among the protesters were high-profile figures, including the Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimale Madale, and various federal government officials. They expressed their strong disapproval of the agreement and the perceived breach of Somalia’s sovereignty.

Statement of Discontent

Mayor Madale critiqued the agreement, accusing Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi of causing division and overlooking the necessity of elections. The message was clear; the people of Mogadishu view the agreement as a violation of their sovereignty and an affront to their national dignity. The Banadir regional administration’s reaction is a testament to the broader implications of the agreement on Somalia’s territorial integrity and regional relations.

Implications of the Addis Ababa Agreement

The Addis Ababa Agreement has raised concerns about its potential impact on Somalia’s national interests, sovereignty, and independence. The strong opposition from the people of Mogadishu and government officials indicates a deep-seated worry about the future of Somalia’s territorial integrity and the potential for increased regional tension. The agreement allows Ethiopia to lease a part of Somaliland’s coast for a naval base, a move seen by many as a strategic maneuver that could profoundly impact the region’s power dynamics and pose a threat to Somalia’s sovereignty.

Africa International Relations Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

