Major Political Upheaval in Odisha: Key Figures Exit BJD Ahead of 2024 Elections

In a significant political development on March 30, 2024, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) faced a major setback as a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and two former Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) resigned from the party. This move comes at a crucial time ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, potentially altering the political landscape of the state.

Advertisment

Wave of Resignations Hits BJD

Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, expressing his discontent, announced his resignation from BJD, citing a feeling of suffocation within the party ranks for over four years. Mohanty's resignation was closely followed by actor-turned-politician and former Korei MLA, Akash Das Nayak, and former Bhubaneswar-North MLA, Priyadarshi Mishra, who also stepped down from their positions. Mishra went a step further by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant political shift. This series of resignations, including that of former MP Dhaneswar Majhi who joined BJP, underscores a growing trend of discontent within BJD and a potential realignment of political affiliations in Odisha.

Political Repercussions and Strategy Shifts

Advertisment

The departure of key figures from BJD to BJP and other parties indicates a brewing storm in Odisha's political arena. These movements are not isolated incidents but part of a larger pattern of political realignment ahead of the 2024 elections. The BJP appears to be capitalizing on the situation by welcoming disgruntled leaders from BJD and Congress into its fold, aiming to strengthen its position in Odisha. Meanwhile, the Congress party also faces challenges, with notable figures like former MLA K Surya Rao leaving for BJD. This political musical chairs scenario has introduced an element of unpredictability into the election strategies of all major parties involved.

Implications for the 2024 Elections

The recent developments signal a potentially transformative phase for Odisha's political landscape. The exit of influential leaders from BJD, coupled with the induction of key figures into BJP, might recalibrate the electoral prospects and strategies of both parties. As BJD endeavors to retain its stronghold, the BJP's strategic inclusions could pose a significant challenge. Additionally, the impact on Congress, with the departure of stalwarts, further complicates the political dynamics in the state. With the 2024 elections on the horizon, these shifts underscore the volatile nature of political allegiances and the evolving strategies of parties aiming to capitalize on the current discontent within rival camps.