Elections

Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
In a significant shift in Sri Lanka’s political landscape, SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa has parted ways with his party and joined the opposition, uniting with SJB MP S. M. Marikkar. This move was publicly announced at a press conference held at the office of the opposition leader. It’s the second such instance of SLPP members shifting allegiances, following the earlier defection of three MPs, Professor G. L. Peiris, Shan Wijayalal, and Dilan Perera, to the SJB.

Building a New Alliance

During the press conference, Godahewa expressed his intention to work with the SJB to create a new alliance in preparation for future elections. These elections could potentially be called early by President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Godahewa suggested that this might be a strategic move by the President to undermine opposing MPs. He further hinted that while some MPs have already decided to join this broad alliance, others may decide later.

Political Turbulence and Strategic Moves

The recent defections have added to the political turbulence in Sri Lanka. The breakaway group, now aligned with the SJB, is working to form a massive political alliance with the help of several opposition parties and political groups. Despite this, the Freedom People’s Congress (FPC) remains undecided on when to form a proposed political alliance with the SJB and is seeking clarity on the SJB’s policies. There is a division among the FPC MPs about the timing of forming such an alliance.

Presidential Ambitions and Upcoming Elections

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa is expected to be the presidential candidate of the alliance being formed, with the Samagi Jana Force being the main force. The Free Janata Sabha has decided to join with opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, with 13 members of parliament representing the Free Janata Sabha deciding that the opposition groups inside and outside the parliament should form a joint general alliance. This alliance aims to drive the government out, with many parties agreeing to work against the government without uniting for an election.

Elections
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

