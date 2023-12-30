Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament

In a major political upheaval, China has ousted nine military officials from its parliamentary body, the National People’s Congress. As per the announcement made by the state news agency Xinhua, the purge includes four top-ranking generals from the Chinese army’s strategic missile unit. This expulsion is a part of a broader reshuffle in the Chinese military establishment, which began with the sudden dismissal of the ex-defence minister Li Shangfu in October.

Unforeseen Dismissal and Replacement of Defence Minister

Li Shangfu had been mysteriously absent from the public eye since August, leading to widespread speculation. His dismissal and subsequent replacement by Dong Jun, appointed as the new defence minister on Friday, filled a vacancy that had persisted for several months.

Changes in Leadership of China’s Rocket Force

Concurrently, there have been changes in the leadership of China’s enigmatic Rocket Force, the entity responsible for Beijing’s nuclear arsenal. These changes come amidst reports of a corruption investigation into its former chief.

Dismissal of Non-elected Representatives

The officials who were shown the exit door from parliament were non-elected representatives. According to SinoInsider, a US-based firm specializing in Chinese politics, their removal is indicative of ongoing probes into their conduct. However, no official reasons were provided for the dismissal of the officials.