en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:59 am EST
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament

In a major political upheaval, China has ousted nine military officials from its parliamentary body, the National People’s Congress. As per the announcement made by the state news agency Xinhua, the purge includes four top-ranking generals from the Chinese army’s strategic missile unit. This expulsion is a part of a broader reshuffle in the Chinese military establishment, which began with the sudden dismissal of the ex-defence minister Li Shangfu in October.

Unforeseen Dismissal and Replacement of Defence Minister

Li Shangfu had been mysteriously absent from the public eye since August, leading to widespread speculation. His dismissal and subsequent replacement by Dong Jun, appointed as the new defence minister on Friday, filled a vacancy that had persisted for several months.

Changes in Leadership of China’s Rocket Force

Concurrently, there have been changes in the leadership of China’s enigmatic Rocket Force, the entity responsible for Beijing’s nuclear arsenal. These changes come amidst reports of a corruption investigation into its former chief.

Dismissal of Non-elected Representatives

The officials who were shown the exit door from parliament were non-elected representatives. According to SinoInsider, a US-based firm specializing in Chinese politics, their removal is indicative of ongoing probes into their conduct. However, no official reasons were provided for the dismissal of the officials.

0
China Military Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Global Leader in Electric Vehicle Sales

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation

By Salman Khan

A Year in Review: The Top 10 Global Events of 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

AI: The New Frontline in Modern Warfare

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xinhua's Global Retrospective: Top 10 World News Events of 2023 ...
@China · 17 mins
Xinhua's Global Retrospective: Top 10 World News Events of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Is 2023 the Tipping Point for AI’s Impact on Society?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Is 2023 the Tipping Point for AI's Impact on Society?
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Sweeping Reshuffle
Ant Group’s Alipay No Longer Has a Controlling Shareholder: A New Era in Chinese Fintech Governance

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ant Group's Alipay No Longer Has a Controlling Shareholder: A New Era in Chinese Fintech Governance
Ant Group’s Alipay No Longer Has a Controlling Shareholder: A New Era in Chinese Fintech Governance

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ant Group's Alipay No Longer Has a Controlling Shareholder: A New Era in Chinese Fintech Governance
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
2 mins
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
3 mins
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
3 mins
Premier League Roundup: Manchester City Narrowly Defeats Sheffield United in Eventful Fixture
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
3 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
3 mins
Roger Cook's Steady Start and Norwich City's Struggles: A Tale of Two Leadership Styles
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
3 mins
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation
3 mins
China Media Group Forges Strategic Partnerships to Drive Rural Rejuvenation
Channel Islands Rife with Developments: Housing Projects, Royal Honors, and More
3 mins
Channel Islands Rife with Developments: Housing Projects, Royal Honors, and More
Global Dengue Outbreak: Authorities Respond to Escalating Health Crisis
6 mins
Global Dengue Outbreak: Authorities Respond to Escalating Health Crisis
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
1 hour
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
4 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app