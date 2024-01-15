en English
Politics

Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK’s Political Landscape

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
Major Opinion Poll Forecasts Upheaval in UK's Political Landscape

In a turn of events that has sent tremors through the corridors of power, a major opinion poll suggests a potential upheaval in the political landscape of the United Kingdom. If an election were to be held now, the Conservative Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, could face a cataclysmic defeat, akin to the 1997-style electoral wipeout. This would leave Tories with a mere 169 seats, indicating a drastic collapse in support for the governing party unseen since 1906.

The Cabinet Ministers on the Firing Line

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt finds himself among the 11 Cabinet ministers who could potentially lose their seats. This news has stoked anxieties within the Conservative Party, especially as Hunt could be the first Chancellor to lose his seat, possibly to the Liberal Democrats. These concerns are further echoed by Simon Clarke, a former Cabinet minister, who fears that the party’s electoral prospects under Sunak’s leadership are dwindling. The poll indicates that the ‘Tory big beasts’, a term denoting high-profile members of the Conservative Party, are also under threat of losing their seats.

Potential Factors Influencing the Outcome

According to the poll, the potential losses for the Tories could be heavily influenced by the surge of support for Reform UK and the Scottish National Party (SNP). The poll also foretells that traditional Conservative strongholds, held by the party for decades, could be overtaken by rival parties.

The Implications of the Poll’s Findings

The poll, commissioned by a group of Tory donors, paints a gloomy picture for the Conservative Party’s electoral prospects. More than half of the seats won by the party in 2019 could be lost if the voters were to cast their ballots now. This could potentially lead to a 120-seat majority for Labour, marking an 11.5 per cent swing in their favor. The findings of this poll carry significant implications for the upcoming general elections and could even trigger a change in the Conservative Party’s leadership.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

