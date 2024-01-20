Major Networks Overlook 51st March for Life, Prioritize Other Stories

The 51st National March for Life, a significant annual event in Washington, D.C., saw thousands of pro-life advocates brave adverse weather conditions to protest legalized abortion. Despite the enormity of the event and the dedication of the demonstrators, it was conspicuously absent from the national broadcasts of ABC, NBC, and CBS on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Media's Shifted Focus

Instead of covering the March for Life, NBC Nightly News chose to focus on the influence of state abortion laws on college selection for high school seniors. They highlighted the story of a South Carolina student named Grace and her family, who are considering abortion laws as a significant factor in her college decision. A Gallup survey was cited, indicating that reproductive health laws are a significant consideration for 73 percent of young adults in their college enrollment decisions. Other network shows featured various topics, ranging from new music album releases, Biden's student loan forgiveness plans, and sports team victories, to a profile of Robert Smigel, known for his role as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

Omission of Significant Events

Notably, coverage of other significant events was also omitted from the broadcasts. For instance, the appearance of college football coach Jim Harbaugh at the March for Life was not mentioned. This omission raises questions about the objectivity and priorities of these major networks when it comes to reporting on pro-life events and figures.

The March for Life

The March for Life marked the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision. The event received coverage from outlets across the spectrum, with right-rated outlets covering it more prominently. The overturning of Roe in 2022 placed abortion at the center of elections, and the issue is expected to be a key issue in the 2024 elections. The rally emphasized the theme 'With Every Woman, For Every Child' and highlighted the work being done to help pregnant women. Several speakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Chris Smith, addressed the crowd, expressing their commitment to building a culture that encourages life. Former NFL player Benjamin Watson also urged participants to continue the fight for life in the post-Roe era.