en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia’s Remarks on Ghana’s 2024 Elections

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia’s Remarks on Ghana’s 2024 Elections

In an address at Action Chapel International, Ghana’s Vice President and ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahmood Bawumia, has fervently underscored the significance of peace and judicial resolution in the upcoming 2024 general elections. Dr. Bawumia’s remarks come amidst the country’s reputation as West Africa’s beacon of tranquility and Africa’s second most peaceful nation, a status he ascribes to divine favor and the commitment of its citizens to uphold harmony.

A Judicial Approach to Election Disputes

Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence in Ghana’s judicial system as a means of resolving any potential disputes that may arise from the election results. He emphasized that political differences should be channeled through legal avenues, maintaining that the forthcoming elections, if contested, should be settled in court to prevent any destabilization. As he rightly pointed out, the integrity of elections can be undermined through various mechanisms, including voter intimidation, improper tallying of results, and manipulation of electoral equipment.

Preserving Peace Amid Electoral Tensions

The vice president’s comments underscored the nation’s democratic resilience and the critical importance of preserving peace during the electoral period. His stance is a rallying call, reminding political parties, institutions, and the public to uphold Ghana’s cherished peace and stability. It also serves as a reminder of the challenges that new registrants faced during the district level election and the necessity for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address internal issues to ensure the protection of votes.

The Role of The Supreme Court

In addition to his emphasis on judicial resolution, Dr. Bawumia’s comments also highlighted a recent Supreme Court case filed by five political parties regarding limited voter registration. The suit further underlines the importance of the judiciary in maintaining electoral integrity and resolving disputes, reinforcing Dr. Bawumia’s confidence in the system.

0
Africa Ghana Politics
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023

By Salman Khan

M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion

By Salman Khan

EU Launches Security and Defence Initiative in Response to Sahel Region Insecurity

By Israel Ojoko

Mamelodi Sundowns' 'Mad-Dog Mentality': A Test of Resilience Amidst Challenges

By Salman Khan

Sudan's RSF Announces Readiness for Immediate Ceasefire ...
@Africa · 7 mins
Sudan's RSF Announces Readiness for Immediate Ceasefire ...
heart comment 0
Kenya’s Economic Resilience: Debunking the Narrative of Decline

By Salman Khan

Kenya's Economic Resilience: Debunking the Narrative of Decline
Leicester City Sees Opportunity in Fatawu’s National Team Exclusion

By Salman Khan

Leicester City Sees Opportunity in Fatawu's National Team Exclusion
Manuel Pellegrini Embraces AFCON, Talks Diao Transfer, and Loyalty to Real Betis

By Salman Khan

Manuel Pellegrini Embraces AFCON, Talks Diao Transfer, and Loyalty to Real Betis
Genomic Surveillance Study Affirms Effectiveness of Malaria RDTs in Northern Uganda

By BNN Correspondents

Genomic Surveillance Study Affirms Effectiveness of Malaria RDTs in Northern Uganda
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
17 seconds
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
22 seconds
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
22 seconds
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
41 seconds
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
47 seconds
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
55 seconds
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
57 seconds
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
58 seconds
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
59 seconds
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app