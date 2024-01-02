Maintaining Peace Through Judicial Resolutions: Dr. Bawumia’s Remarks on Ghana’s 2024 Elections

In an address at Action Chapel International, Ghana’s Vice President and ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahmood Bawumia, has fervently underscored the significance of peace and judicial resolution in the upcoming 2024 general elections. Dr. Bawumia’s remarks come amidst the country’s reputation as West Africa’s beacon of tranquility and Africa’s second most peaceful nation, a status he ascribes to divine favor and the commitment of its citizens to uphold harmony.

A Judicial Approach to Election Disputes

Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence in Ghana’s judicial system as a means of resolving any potential disputes that may arise from the election results. He emphasized that political differences should be channeled through legal avenues, maintaining that the forthcoming elections, if contested, should be settled in court to prevent any destabilization. As he rightly pointed out, the integrity of elections can be undermined through various mechanisms, including voter intimidation, improper tallying of results, and manipulation of electoral equipment.

Preserving Peace Amid Electoral Tensions

The vice president’s comments underscored the nation’s democratic resilience and the critical importance of preserving peace during the electoral period. His stance is a rallying call, reminding political parties, institutions, and the public to uphold Ghana’s cherished peace and stability. It also serves as a reminder of the challenges that new registrants faced during the district level election and the necessity for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address internal issues to ensure the protection of votes.

The Role of The Supreme Court

In addition to his emphasis on judicial resolution, Dr. Bawumia’s comments also highlighted a recent Supreme Court case filed by five political parties regarding limited voter registration. The suit further underlines the importance of the judiciary in maintaining electoral integrity and resolving disputes, reinforcing Dr. Bawumia’s confidence in the system.