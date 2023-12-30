en English
Politics

Maine’s Shenna Bellows Says She Faces Threats Following Decision to Exclude Trump from State Ballot

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:58 am EST
Maine’s Shenna Bellows Says She Faces Threats Following Decision to Exclude Trump from State Ballot

In a move that has sparked controversy and ignited a legal debate, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, announced the removal of former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The ruling, citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, points to Trump’s false narrative of election fraud which incited his supporters and led to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Second State to Disqualify Trump

Maine’s decision follows a similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, making it the second state to disqualify Trump based on the 14th Amendment. This action could potentially impact the Electoral College and the overall political landscape. While the decision has received mixed reactions from Maine’s congressional delegation, it has undeniably intensified the legal debate over Trump’s eligibility to run for presidency, exerting pressure on the Supreme Court to settle the matter.

(Read Also: Escalating Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border Sparks Nationwide Frustration)

Threats and Reactions

Following the announcement, Bellows has faced a wave of vitriol, hate, and threats on social media, prompting her to acknowledge the threats and express her gratitude for the support of law enforcement and her team. Despite the threats and calls for her impeachment from at least one Republican lawmaker, Bellows stood firm, defending her decision as fulfilling her fundamental responsibilities as the state’s chief election official.

(Read Also: Retail Giants Announce New Year’s Eve 2023 Operating Hours)

Trump’s Campaign Response

Trump’s campaign has strongly criticized the ruling, accusing Bellows of being a partisan Democrat and labeling the decision as an assault on democracy. In response, they have indicated plans to appeal the ruling, promising a swift reaction. The ruling is currently on hold until all legal challenges are resolved, suggesting that Trump could still appear on both Maine and Colorado’s ballots if the appeal process is in his favor.

Read More 

0
Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

