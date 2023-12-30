Maine’s Shenna Bellows Says She Faces Threats Following Decision to Exclude Trump from State Ballot

In a move that has sparked controversy and ignited a legal debate, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, announced the removal of former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The ruling, citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, points to Trump’s false narrative of election fraud which incited his supporters and led to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Second State to Disqualify Trump

Maine’s decision follows a similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, making it the second state to disqualify Trump based on the 14th Amendment. This action could potentially impact the Electoral College and the overall political landscape. While the decision has received mixed reactions from Maine’s congressional delegation, it has undeniably intensified the legal debate over Trump’s eligibility to run for presidency, exerting pressure on the Supreme Court to settle the matter.

Threats and Reactions

Following the announcement, Bellows has faced a wave of vitriol, hate, and threats on social media, prompting her to acknowledge the threats and express her gratitude for the support of law enforcement and her team. Despite the threats and calls for her impeachment from at least one Republican lawmaker, Bellows stood firm, defending her decision as fulfilling her fundamental responsibilities as the state’s chief election official.

Trump’s Campaign Response

Trump’s campaign has strongly criticized the ruling, accusing Bellows of being a partisan Democrat and labeling the decision as an assault on democracy. In response, they have indicated plans to appeal the ruling, promising a swift reaction. The ruling is currently on hold until all legal challenges are resolved, suggesting that Trump could still appear on both Maine and Colorado’s ballots if the appeal process is in his favor.

