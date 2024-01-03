en English
Politics

Maine Secretary Shenna Bellows Stirs Controversy: Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run Under Scrutiny

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has triggered a stir with her decision to potentially remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot. This unprecedented move is grounded in an allegation of Trump’s violation of the 14th Amendment during the infamous Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Trump’s legal team has swiftly responded with an appeal, accusing Bellows of personal bias.

“I am going to follow the will of the courts … I certainly welcome the United States Supreme Court to weigh in … If they disagree with me, Trump will be on the ballot.” Bellows said during a recent interview.

Unraveling the Controversy

Bellows, a Democrat, underpinned her decision on what she perceived as a constitutional mandate. She argued that Trump’s alleged engagement in insurrection during the Capitol siege disqualified him from running for the presidency under the 14th Amendment. This stance turned Maine into the second state to bar Trump from the ballot and sparked a wave of controversy, including threats against Bellows.

Trump’s campaign has challenged this disqualification in Kennebec County Superior Court. The appeal criticizes Bellows as a ‘biased decision maker’ who lacked the legal authority to contemplate the federal constitutional issues that led to the disqualification.

Escalation to the Supreme Court

As the controversy intensifies, a group of voters from Colorado has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to deliberate on Trump’s eligibility. Bellows has expressed her intent to respect the decision of the courts, even if the matter escalates to the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump, he will regain his spot on the ballot.

Given the gravity of the accusations and the high stakes involved, this issue is likely to draw national attention and potentially set new precedents. The Maine superior court has until January 17 to issue a formal ruling on the matter.

Implications and Repercussions

The potential removal of Trump from the ballot has significant implications for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. This situation has not only stirred debate about Trump’s eligibility but also about the power and discretion of state secretaries. Some conservatives warn that if Trump is removed, political groups could misuse the 14th Amendment to target opponents.

Regardless of the outcome, this controversy underscores the long-lasting political and societal ramifications of the January 6 incident. The decision by Bellows, whether upheld or overturned, will likely influence the landscape of the 2024 presidential election and beyond.

Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

