Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision

Shenna Bellows, Maine’s Secretary of State, recently became the victim of a swatting incident in the wake of her contentious decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause. The swatting, a dangerous hoax call to emergency services intended to bring an overwhelming first responder presence to an individual’s home, happened while Bellows and her spouse were away for the holiday weekend. The caller falsely alleged a break-in at Bellows’ residence in Manchester, Maine, prompting an immediate police response that found nothing amiss.

The Fallout of a Controversial Decision

This incident came on the heels of a conservative activist sharing Bellows’ home address on social media, a move that Bellows believes was made with violent intent. This led to a surge in threatening communications aimed at her, her family, and her office. Since her decision to remove Trump from the ballot, Bellows has been subjected to threats, intimidation, and dehumanizing treatment. At least one Republican lawmaker in Maine has even suggested impeachment proceedings against her.

Bellows Remains Defiant

Despite the intimidation, Bellows has remained resolute, vowing to continue upholding the Constitution and the rule of law. The Trump campaign, on the other hand, is planning to challenge her decision in Maine’s state courts. In response, Bellows has temporarily suspended her ruling pending the court system’s decision on the case.

Not an Isolated Incident

Bellows’ decision is not without precedent. The Colorado Supreme Court also ruled to remove Trump from that state’s ballot, a decision currently stayed pending the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the insurrection clause’s applicability. The trend of elected officials facing swatting calls and threats in the aftermath of contentious decisions underlines the urgent need for measures to protect their safety and the integrity of the democratic process.