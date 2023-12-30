en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Maine Secretary of State Faces Impeachment Attempt, Chinese President Calls for ‘Diplomatic Iron Army’

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:35 am EST
Maine Secretary of State Faces Impeachment Attempt, Chinese President Calls for ‘Diplomatic Iron Army’

In a monumental move, Maine’s top election official, Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, faces a potential impeachment attempt over her decision to exclude former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot. This contentious decision has not only sparked fierce debate but has also raised important questions about the balance of power and the role of the electorate in determining candidates.

(Read Also: China Confident in Withstanding Economic Challenges with Robust Policy Toolbox)

Decision Based on Allegations of Insurrection

Bellows’ controversial decision followed a precedent set by the Colorado Supreme Court, which removed Trump under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This amendment bars individuals who have ‘engaged in insurrection’ from holding office, a decision currently pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Bellows’ action is rooted in allegations that Trump engaged in insurrection, a charge that has polarized public opinion and political debates.

Bipartisan Criticism and Threats of Impeachment

While some support Bellows’ decision, it has also drawn bipartisan criticism and accusations of overstepping authority and voter suppression. State Rep. John Andrews is at the forefront of pushing for impeachment proceedings against Bellows. House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham, among others, has expressed opposition to the decision. Maine’s senior senator, Republican Susan Collins, along with other members of the state’s congressional delegation, have voiced the belief that the decision of Trump’s eligibility should rest with voters, not the Secretary of State.

(Read Also: Vietnam and China: A Symbiotic Dance of Development)

A Political Chess Game in the Far East

Halfway across the globe, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese ambassadors to form a ‘diplomatic iron army’ loyal to the Communist Party. This move signals a return to the assertive ‘Wolf Warrior’ rhetoric and emphasizes the need to defend national interests against perceived Western attempts to contain China. These developments come after Xi’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and amidst ongoing disputes with the Philippines and Japan. Xi, emphasizing party discipline, made this statement following the removal of the former foreign minister Qin Gang from his post amidst rumors of an affair.

Ultimately, these political maneuvers in Maine and China reveal the intricate dance of power, authority, and allegiance in our global political landscape. As the future unfolds, the world watches carefully, awaiting the repercussions of these decisions on the national and international stage.

Read More

0
China Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Strategy Amidst Global Political Uncertainties: A Focus on Self-Reliance and Domestic Innovation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

VCT Ascension Grand Finals: Rare Atom vs Dragon Ranger Gaming

By Salman Khan

Navigating Uncertainties: China's Roadmap Amid US Presidential Election

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CPC Leader's Rain-soaked Dedication: A Symbol of Commitment to In-depth Research

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Visa-Free Policy Boosts Chinese Tourism in Thailand ...
@China · 2 hours
Visa-Free Policy Boosts Chinese Tourism in Thailand ...
heart comment 0
Enduring Aftermath: A Revisit to China’s Summer Flood Victims

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Enduring Aftermath: A Revisit to China's Summer Flood Victims
China’s Year-End Stories: A Tapestry of Innovation, Heritage, and Winter Magic

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Year-End Stories: A Tapestry of Innovation, Heritage, and Winter Magic
Mystery Deepens in Case of Missing Chinese Exchange Student in Utah

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mystery Deepens in Case of Missing Chinese Exchange Student in Utah
Frank Zhao: Bowling Industry Magnate’s Struggle Amid China’s Economic Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Frank Zhao: Bowling Industry Magnate's Struggle Amid China's Economic Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
1 min
British Warship Arrival Exacerbates Guyana-Venezuela Territorial Dispute
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
1 min
Verdes FC Prepares for 2023-24 Closing Championship: Eyes on CONCACAF Cup
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
4 mins
PWHL Inks Historic Broadcasting Agreement with TSN and RDS
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
4 mins
Canucks Reflect on Lessons from Flyers' Defeat, Look Ahead to Stanley Cup Playoffs
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
5 mins
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
7 mins
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
9 mins
Gabbard Criticizes Disqualification of Trump, Warns of Threat to Democracy
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
11 mins
Politician Accused of Fraud on YouTube: An Examination of Politics in the Digital Age
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
14 mins
Trump Criticizes Biden's Cognitive Abilities, Faces Legal Challenges for 2024 Election
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
2 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
2 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
3 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
3 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
7 hours
2023: A Year of Notable Achievements in Global Sports
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge
7 hours
2024: The Year of Global Population Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app