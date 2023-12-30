en English
Politics

Maine Secretary of State Blocks Donald Trump: A Political Storm Ensues

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:18 pm EST
Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has made the controversial decision to block former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot. Citing the insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment and the events leading up to the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, Bellows’ decision comes amidst a tense political climate and has been met with severe backlash. This has resulted in numerous threatening communications towards her office staff. Trump’s advisors are planning to challenge this ruling legally, a move that is also being considered in Colorado.

Disqualifying Trump: A Legal Battle

Bellows’ decision to disqualify Trump from the presidential primary ballot has sparked an intense legal dispute. The former President’s campaign has expressed plans to appeal this decision, suggesting a future hearing in the U.S. Supreme Court. Maine election law allows any registered voter to challenge a candidate’s eligibility, and three voters have indeed challenged Trump’s eligibility, two of them on 14th Amendment grounds. The decision, if upheld, could influence similar challenges to Trump’s eligibility across other states.

An Unprecedented Decision Met with Backlash

Following the decision, Bellows has faced intense scrutiny and threats, with the tension escalating to impeachment attempts by Republican lawmakers. The threatening communications have not been limited to just Bellows; her staff has also been subjected to a barrage of threats on social media. The threats escalated to the point where a false ‘swatting’ call claimed a man had broken into Bellows’ home, leading to an investigation by Maine State Police.

Bellows’ Political Actions and Concerns

Aside from the controversy surrounding the decision to disqualify Trump, Bellows has made multiple visits to the White House over the past year. During one visit, she attended a Women’s History Month event and met with President Joe Biden. The second visit saw her meeting with Justin Vail, a special assistant to Biden. Bellows’ actions and decisions are driven by her concerns for the state of democracy following the 2020 presidential election and her criticism of the Electoral College, which she refers to as a ‘relic of white supremacy’.

Politics Security United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

