Maine Legislature to Tackle Housing Crisis in 2024 Session

The Maine State Legislature is set to grapple with crucial housing concerns, including homelessness, affordable housing, and workforce shortages in the construction sector, as they reconvene for the 2024 session. Slated to run from January to April, the session will deliberate on nine fresh housing-related bills and two dozen proposals carried over from the preceding 2023 session.

Addressing Homelessness

A trio of the new bills has its crosshairs set on tackling homelessness, with a keen emphasis on strengthening homeless shelters. Representative Anne-Marie Mastraccio champions a bill that proposes a $10 million allocation to homeless shelters scattered across Maine. However, the specifics of fund dispersal remain under discussion. This measure illustrates the urgency of the situation, underscored by the potential closure of the Hope House in Bangor come October, due to a projected deficit of $800,000.

Additional legislative measures have been proposed by Representative Colleen Madigan, who seeks augmented funding for six low-barrier shelters grappling with higher operational costs. Additionally, Representative Grayson Lookner’s bill aims to prevent Maine’s largest cities from prohibiting emergency shelters, promoting a comprehensive statewide approach to the homelessness crisis.

Beyond Homelessness – Enhancing Workforce Housing & More

Looking beyond homelessness, the legislature will dissect bills to augment workforce housing, refine the housing voucher system, fortify tax credits for affordable housing, and boost funding for veterans’ homes. Senator Matt Pouliot highlights the necessity to address labor shortages in the construction workforce, with an objective to escalate the number of industry graduates to 7,500 by 2030.

Last year, Governor Janet Mills sanctioned laws concerning housing, including amendments to zoning and land restrictions, and an extension for rehabilitation tax credits. The current year’s bills encompass ‘An Act to Accelerate the Production of Housing and Strengthen the Maine Historic Property Rehabilitation Tax Credit’ and ‘An Act to Improve the Housing Voucher System.’

Addressing the Housing Crisis

Maine’s housing authority was granted a $35 million direct appropriation from the state budget for affordable rental housing. The state program provisions funding for affordable housing projects with 5 to 18 units. However, the scarcity of housing across the income spectrum in the state has been aggravated by the pandemic-induced population shift, contributing to soaring housing prices.

As the housing crisis continues to grip the nation, rental prices have skyrocketed, with the average rent in a U.S. city escalating by 19.38% from January 2019 to January 2023. Correspondingly, the number of homeless people also rose, with U.S. homelessness surging by 12% in January 2023. To counter this, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to swell the housing supply, including the expansion of federal financing of loans for affordable multifamily development homes.