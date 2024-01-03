en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mass Shooting

Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
Maine Lawmakers Commence Session with Tribute to Shooting Victims and Gun Safety Proposals

The Maine legislature session on January 3, 2024, solemnly commenced with a tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders of the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history in Lewiston. This emotional tribute not only acknowledged the tragedy but also set the stage for a series of consequential policy discussions focused on gun safety.

A Call for Stricter Gun Control

Among the key issues being discussed were potential amendments to Maine’s ‘yellow flag’ law. Designed to allow for the temporary removal of guns from individuals in a mental health crisis, the amendments aim to strengthen the law’s effectiveness. In solidarity with the grieving families, the Maine Gun Safety Coalition staged a demonstration in the Hall of Flags, signaling their support for stricter gun control measures.

Political Tensions under the Spotlight

Adding to the session’s intensity was a controversial request by State Representative John Andrews. Andrews called for the impeachment of Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who had previously denied former President Donald Trump a spot on the state’s primary ballot due to his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. While the likelihood of this impeachment process succeeding seemed dubious in the Democratic-majority legislature, it nonetheless underscored the ongoing political tensions.

Addressing a Broad Spectrum of Policy Issues

The session’s legislative agenda was not limited to gun control and political disputes. Other significant issues on the table included proposals to increase sovereignty for Native American tribes and enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. The lawmakers were also tasked with addressing a supplemental budget expected to exceed $100 million, reflecting the varied and complex policy matters facing the Maine legislature.

0
Mass Shooting Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gun Violence Erupts in Central City East, Los Angeles: Two Dead, Three Critically Injured in Mass Shooting

By Bijay Laxmi

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 5 days
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Senators Regret Past Gun Control Stances a Decade After Sandy Hook

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Senators Regret Past Gun Control Stances a Decade After Sandy Hook
Latest Headlines
World News
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
20 seconds
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
45 seconds
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
1 min
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
1 min
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
2 mins
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
2 mins
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
2 mins
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
2 mins
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
2 mins
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app