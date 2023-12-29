Maine Excludes Trump from 2024 Republican Primary Ballot, Echoing Colorado’s Move

In a significant political maneuver, Maine has followed Colorado’s footsteps, excluding former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot for the 2024 Presidential election. Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, announced this decision, which is now adding to the narrative of increasing challenges Trump may face within his own party for his Presidential bid.

Maine’s Decision and Its Implications

This decision by Maine has sparked controversy and legal challenges from Trump’s legal team, who are requesting Bellows to recuse herself from the matter, citing potential bias. The controversy has also brought attention to the role of state officials in determining eligibility for the ballot, with Trump’s lawyers expressing concerns about potential prejudice in the decision-making process.

Furthermore, Bellows’ ruling disqualified Trump from appearing on the ballot due to the 14th Amendment, aligning with a broader national effort to disqualify him from the 2024 presidential race. This move indicates that certain states are taking measures that could significantly impact Trump’s chances of securing the Republican nomination for the upcoming election.

Insurrection Clause and the Constitution

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state has removed Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the insurrection clause of the Constitution. This decision comes after Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Maine is now the second state to disqualify Trump from the ballot, following Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling.

The decision could be appealed in Maine’s state court, and the United States Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision on Trump’s eligibility to run for president in early 2024. The ruling in Maine and the ongoing tensions over democracy, ballot access, and the rule of law highlight the importance of this matter.

Trump’s Legal Battles and the Future

Trump’s lawyers have been unsuccessful in using a presidential immunity defense to delay the start of the second defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E Jean Carroll. However, they have expressed their intent to appeal the decision to Maine’s Superior Court within five days. The Republican primaries in Maine and Colorado are both scheduled for March 5, known as Super Tuesday.

As the legal battles continue, the decision by Maine and Colorado could have potential Electoral College consequences, impacting Trump’s 2024 campaign. This case would be the most politically momentous matter before the Supreme Court since it settled the disputed 2000 election in favor of President George W. Bush.