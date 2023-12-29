en English
Politics

Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot under Insurrection Clause

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:58 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:29 pm EST
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot under Insurrection Clause

Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, in an unprecedented move, has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot. The action was taken under the insurrection clause of the United States Constitution, specifically Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The clause prevents individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding office. The decision is backed by three challenges brought forward by Maine voters, including three politicians, over Trump’s nomination petition for the GOP primary.

A First in the History of American Politics

This marks the first instance where a state official has removed a presidential candidate via the 14th amendment. Bellows cited Trump’s false narrative of election fraud and his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as the primary reasons for disqualification. This decision makes Maine the second state, after Colorado, where officials have ruled that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the ballot.

Legal Challenges and Broader Implications

The decision is expected to be appealed in state court, with Trump’s campaign stating they would quickly file an objection. However, the ruling has been suspended until the state’s highest court rules on the appeal. The disqualification in Maine is part of a broader national discussion on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his eligibility to run for president again. The decision could also potentially affect Trump’s status for the November general election.

The use of the 14th Amendment in this context has raised the stakes as other states consider similar arguments. Legal experts believe the US Supreme Court will eventually have to settle the issue for the entire country.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

