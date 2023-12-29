en English
Politics

Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:47 am EST
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack

In a significant development, Maine has become the second U.S state, following Colorado, to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot for the 2024 presidential election. The ruling was delivered by the state’s top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. Trump’s disqualification is attributed to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This decision is grounded in a constitutional provision that bars individuals from holding office if they have participated in insurrection after swearing an oath to the United States.

Implications of the Decision

Although the ruling is subject to an appeal in state court and currently affects only the upcoming March primary, it might have far-reaching implications for Trump’s eligibility in the November general election. Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the U.S Supreme Court might find itself under pressure to address Trump’s nationwide eligibility. Trump, a front-runner in Republican nomination polls for 2024, has been indicted in a federal case and in Georgia for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, but not for insurrection related to the Capitol attack.

Trump’s Legal Team’s Response

Trump’s legal team has disputed the insurrection claim, arguing that his speech is protected by free speech rights. They also raised procedural issues, stating that eligibility under Section 3 was not stipulated in the ballot paperwork. While Michigan’s top court declined to disqualify Trump, advocacy groups and anti-Trump voters in several states continue to challenge his eligibility under the 14th Amendment. A Supreme Court ruling in the Colorado case could potentially settle the dispute nationwide.

Previous Cases and Ongoing Disputes

The first state to disqualify Trump was Colorado, on December 19. Following Colorado’s decision, Maine’s move has set up a legal showdown at the U.S Supreme Court as Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal the decision. Both Maine and Colorado’s decisions are based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who ‘engaged in insurrection’ from holding office. The Trump campaign’s efforts to appeal the ruling and similar challenges to Trump’s ballot qualifications in other states have been rejected so far.

Politics United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

