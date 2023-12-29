en English
Politics

Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:25 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:54 am EST
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot

In a historic move, Maine has become the second U.S. state to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary election ballot. The decision, made by Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, is based on the ex-President’s alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bellows, a Democrat, concluded that Trump incited an insurrection by disseminating false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and encouraging his supporters to march on the Capitol to impede the certification of the election results.

Decision Hinged on 14th Amendment

The disqualification is anchored in a provision of the U.S. Constitution, specifically Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This section bars individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion after swearing an oath to the United States from holding office. Trump, who faces indictments in federal and state cases for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, has not been charged with insurrection concerning the Capitol attack. Despite these legal challenges, Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 race.

Colorado First to Disqualify Trump

On December 19, Colorado was the first state to disqualify Trump, marking him as the first candidate in U.S. history ineligible for the presidency due to insurrection. Trump and the Colorado Republican Party have declared intentions to appeal the Colorado decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. Other states have seen similar disqualification attempts against Trump, but Michigan’s highest court declined to hear an appeal on his eligibility.

Uncertainty Ahead

The U.S. Supreme Court’s forthcoming ruling in the Colorado case may definitively address Trump’s eligibility across the nation. The Maine decision is currently suspended until the state’s supreme court issues a ruling on the matter. This ruling, which can be appealed to a state court, affects only the March primary election at present but could impact Trump’s standing in the November general election.

Politics United States World
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

