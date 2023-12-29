en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:58 am EST
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot

Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has issued an unprecedented ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot. The decision, a first for any state official, is based on accusations of Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump is alleged to have incited an insurrection by disseminating deceptive claims about the 2020 election and provoking his supporters to march on the Capitol to impede the vote’s certification.

A Legal Predicament

This ruling is not definitive; it will be suspended until the state supreme court delivers a verdict. The situation mirrors a similar ruling by Colorado’s top court on December 19, which marked Trump as the first candidate in U.S. history to be barred from the presidency for engaging in insurrection. Despite these allegations, Trump has not been specifically indicted for insurrection, though he faces charges in both a federal case and in Georgia in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Political Repercussions and Future Implications

Currently leading in opinion polls for the Republican nomination in 2024, the recent moves to disqualify Trump could urge the U.S. Supreme Court to examine his national eligibility under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This section disqualifies individuals from holding office if they have participated in insurrection after previously swearing an oath to the U.S. On the other hand, similar disqualification attempts in other states, like Michigan, have been dismissed, where the top court declined to hear an appeal on Trump’s eligibility.

Rising Challenges and Uncertainty

Advocacy groups and some voters have been putting Trump’s candidacy under scrutiny based on the 14th Amendment’s provision. The final decision on this matter might rest with the U.S. Supreme Court. The court, which includes a conservative majority with three justices nominated by Trump, may ultimately make the decisive call. The recent rulings by Maine and Colorado have ignited a legal and political conundrum, casting a cloud of uncertainty over Trump’s potential candidacy in the 2024 presidential race.

0
Politics United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Peculiar Protest: Nairobi's Controversial Show of Support for Housing Levy Tax

By Israel Ojoko

Congo Presidential Election: Tshisekedi Nears Substantial Victory

By Ebenezer Mensah

Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy, Threaten Presidential Campaign

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: A Campaign of Controversy and Determination

By Hadeel Hashem

Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Terri ...
@Brazil · 8 mins
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Terri ...
heart comment 0
Ethiopia’s Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands

By BNN Correspondents

DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls

By BNN Correspondents

DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
Latest Headlines
World News
RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State
1 min
RUWATSAN Launches Campaign to Prevent Cholera Outbreak in Ogun State
Maintaining Respect When Abandoning New Year's Resolutions: Insights from Bayes Business School
1 min
Maintaining Respect When Abandoning New Year's Resolutions: Insights from Bayes Business School
The Peculiar Protest: Nairobi's Controversial Show of Support for Housing Levy Tax
2 mins
The Peculiar Protest: Nairobi's Controversial Show of Support for Housing Levy Tax
E-Sports To Be Integrated Into The Olympics, Announces IOC President
2 mins
E-Sports To Be Integrated Into The Olympics, Announces IOC President
Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy, Threaten Presidential Campaign
5 mins
Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy, Threaten Presidential Campaign
Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize
7 mins
Mobile Clinics Revolutionize Birth and Death Registration in Belize
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: A Campaign of Controversy and Determination
8 mins
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: A Campaign of Controversy and Determination
The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat Events in the U.S.: Who's at Risk?
8 mins
The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat Events in the U.S.: Who's at Risk?
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
9 mins
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
38 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app