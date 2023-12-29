en English
Politics

Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:46 am EST
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot

In an unprecedented move, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot. The decision is rooted in the argument that Trump incited an insurrection by spreading false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and urging his supporters to march on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This action makes Maine the second state, after Colorado, to disqualify Trump based on his involvement in the Capitol attack.

The Grounds for Disqualification

A group of former Maine lawmakers supported the disqualification, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. This provision prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding office if they had previously sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution. Trump, despite being a frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024, now faces the possibility of an uphill legal battle.

Legal Challenges Ahead

Trump, who has not been charged with insurrection, is dealing with legal challenges in federal and Georgia state courts related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. While attempts to disqualify him in other states like Michigan have failed, advocacy groups and some voters continue to challenge his candidacy under the 14th Amendment. Trump’s legal team disputes the insurrection claim and argues that his remarks on January 6 are protected by free speech. They have also raised procedural objections, including the absence of a mention of Section 3 eligibility in required ballot paperwork.

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Election

The Maine decision, currently suspended pending a ruling from the state supreme court, could potentially affect Trump’s status in the 2024 presidential election. The US Supreme Court may eventually have to settle the issue nationwide with its ruling on the Colorado case. The court’s conservative majority includes three justices nominated by Trump. With the latest developments, the political landscape of the United States is set for an intriguing election cycle.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

