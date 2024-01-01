Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification

In a string of events that have sent ripples across the political landscape, Jamie Raskin, a Maine Democrat, has criticized the Electoral College and opposed the disqualification of former President Donald Trump from the ballot. His controversial statement, referring to the Electoral College as a “relic of white supremacy,” has provoked reflections on the institution’s historical context and its role in modern politics.

Maine Secretary of State Blocks Trump

In an unprecedented move, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, blocked former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot. This decision has drawn various perspectives from renowned media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Hill. While some praised the officials of Colorado and Maine for defending American democracy, others criticized the decisions as undemocratic and an abuse of the 14th Amendment.

Opposition from Maine’s U.S. Congressional Delegation

Excluding Rep. Chellie Pingree, Maine’s U.S. Congressional Delegation opposed Bellows’ decision. Sen. Susan Collins strongly criticized the move, advocating for its reversal and emphasizing the right of Maine voters to decide the election’s outcome. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, criticized Bellows for her ruling, stating that Trump should be allowed on the ballot until proven guilty of the crime of insurrection. Sen. Angus King also opposed the removal of Trump from the ballot, underscoring the importance of free and fair elections.

Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Rings the Alarm

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the removal of Trump from primary ballots in Maine and Colorado as unconstitutional and undermining the democratic process. He took a step further by pledging to withdraw his name from ballots and urging fellow Republican candidates to follow suit. Ramaswamy, committed to self-funding his campaign, envisions himself as a practical, results-oriented leader and anticipates a significant upset in the upcoming caucuses on Jan. 15.

In another development, GOP presidential candidate, Chris Christie, criticized the decision to declare Trump ineligible, arguing that it transformed the former president into a martyr. Amidst these unfolding events, Trump’s advisors are preparing challenges to these decisions while the ex-president harbors quiet fears that the Supreme Court could side with Colorado and remove him from the ballot.

