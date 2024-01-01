en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Maine Democrat Criticizes Electoral College, Opposes Trump’s Disqualification

In a string of events that have sent ripples across the political landscape, Jamie Raskin, a Maine Democrat, has criticized the Electoral College and opposed the disqualification of former President Donald Trump from the ballot. His controversial statement, referring to the Electoral College as a “relic of white supremacy,” has provoked reflections on the institution’s historical context and its role in modern politics.

Maine Secretary of State Blocks Trump

In an unprecedented move, Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, blocked former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot. This decision has drawn various perspectives from renowned media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Hill. While some praised the officials of Colorado and Maine for defending American democracy, others criticized the decisions as undemocratic and an abuse of the 14th Amendment.

(Read Also: Philippines Strengthens Alliance with U.S. Amidst South China Sea Tensions)

Opposition from Maine’s U.S. Congressional Delegation

Excluding Rep. Chellie Pingree, Maine’s U.S. Congressional Delegation opposed Bellows’ decision. Sen. Susan Collins strongly criticized the move, advocating for its reversal and emphasizing the right of Maine voters to decide the election’s outcome. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, criticized Bellows for her ruling, stating that Trump should be allowed on the ballot until proven guilty of the crime of insurrection. Sen. Angus King also opposed the removal of Trump from the ballot, underscoring the importance of free and fair elections.

(Read Also: India’s International Challenges in 2023 and the Road to 2024)

Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Rings the Alarm

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy criticized the removal of Trump from primary ballots in Maine and Colorado as unconstitutional and undermining the democratic process. He took a step further by pledging to withdraw his name from ballots and urging fellow Republican candidates to follow suit. Ramaswamy, committed to self-funding his campaign, envisions himself as a practical, results-oriented leader and anticipates a significant upset in the upcoming caucuses on Jan. 15.

In another development, GOP presidential candidate, Chris Christie, criticized the decision to declare Trump ineligible, arguing that it transformed the former president into a martyr. Amidst these unfolding events, Trump’s advisors are preparing challenges to these decisions while the ex-president harbors quiet fears that the Supreme Court could side with Colorado and remove him from the ballot.

Read More 

0
Politics United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses

By Mazhar Abbas

Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation

By Rafia Tasleem

Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi

By Muhammad Jawad

Audit Reveals £4.6 Billion in VAT Arrears Likely Irrecoverable: A Blow to Public Finance

By Nitish Verma

Bangladesh sees massive development in last 15 years: Sujan ...
@Bangladesh · 13 mins
Bangladesh sees massive development in last 15 years: Sujan ...
heart comment 0
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reduction, Citing Argentina’s Measures

By Ebenezer Mensah

Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reduction, Citing Argentina's Measures
Opposing elections through violent means will lead to crisis: CEC

By Muhammad Jawad

Opposing elections through violent means will lead to crisis: CEC
2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power Shifts

By Hadeel Hashem

2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power Shifts
Democracy Dead in Bangladesh, Asserts Senior BNP Leader

By Muhammad Jawad

Democracy Dead in Bangladesh, Asserts Senior BNP Leader
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
2 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
2 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
3 mins
ZESCO United's Tactical Superiority on Display as They Extend Lead in FAZ Super League
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
4 mins
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
6 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
6 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
7 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
7 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
7 mins
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
27 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
31 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
49 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app