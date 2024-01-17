Subscribe

Maine Considers Landmark Bill to Decriminalize Drugs Amid Overdose Crisis

A bipartisan coalition in Maine introduces a bill to reform the state's approach to its overdose crisis, proposing to decriminalize possession of small amounts of certain drugs and fund substance use treatment services.

BNN Correspondents
In a significant move, a bipartisan coalition in Maine has proposed a bill targeting the state's overdose crisis.

The bill, backed by Democrats, libertarian-minded Republicans, the Maine Medical Association, and the Maine People's Alliance, aims at reforming Maine's approach to drug usage by decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, and certain prescription medications.

This move comes as Maine grapples with record-high overdose deaths, tallying 723 in 2022 and 559 from January to November 2023.

