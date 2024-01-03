en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Maine Rally Calls for Gun Reform Following Lewiston Tragedy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Maine Rally Calls for Gun Reform Following Lewiston Tragedy

At the State House in Augusta, Maine, a considerable gathering of citizens has taken place, stirring the debate on gun legislation. The meeting hosted gun safety reform activists who expressed their concerns about the inadequacy of Maine’s current gun laws. Armed with signs reading “Ban assault weapons now” and “End gun violence,” their message was loud and clear. Simultaneously, a section of the crowd defended Second Amendment rights, emphasizing mental health reform over changes in gun-related regulations.

Voices from the Tragedy

Among the speakers was Arthur Barnard, a grieving father who lost his son in the Lewiston mass shooting on October 25. The horrific event claimed the lives of 18 people and injured 13 more. While Barnard respects the Second Amendment, he advocates for the introduction of a red flag law. This law would prevent individuals in mental health crises from accessing firearms, potentially averting tragedies like the one that took his son’s life. Barnard called for the closure of loopholes that allowed the Lewiston shooter to obtain weapons, underlining the urgent need for gun legislation reform.

Proposals on the Table

Following the Lewiston tragedy, Maine legislators are gearing up to debate various gun safety and mental health proposals. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross have submitted their own proposals, although the specifics are yet to be disclosed. Other legislative recommendations on the table include instating background checks for firearms sales, establishing a notification system for firearm dealers about potentially dangerous individuals, and allowing victims to sue ‘gun-free zone’ owners for inadequate protection.

A Focus on Mental Health

Representative Laurel Libby has proposed a bill to streamline health care processes in response to the increasing mental health needs exposed by the shootings. This bill, if passed, could potentially mitigate the risk of such tragic events in the future. It is clear that the discussion surrounding gun legislation in Maine is not just about the guns themselves, but also about the mental health issues that often go hand in hand with gun violence.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
26 seconds ago
Uttar Pradesh's Master Plan 2031 Reviewed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
In an important move towards urban development and planning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has meticulously reviewed the Master Plan 2031 for Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Meerut, Aligarh, and Mathura-Vrindavan districts. This high-level meeting underscored the need for thorough studies to ensure that the plan is in tune with the current and future needs of these
Uttar Pradesh's Master Plan 2031 Reviewed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Man Arrested for Premeditated Murder in Adjara, Georgia
2 mins ago
Man Arrested for Premeditated Murder in Adjara, Georgia
Republican Majority City Council Appoints Daniel Creighton as Long Beach City Manager
3 mins ago
Republican Majority City Council Appoints Daniel Creighton as Long Beach City Manager
Kronenwetter Elections: Nine Candidates Battle for Village Board Seats
46 seconds ago
Kronenwetter Elections: Nine Candidates Battle for Village Board Seats
Attibele Police Crack High-Value Theft Case: Shoe Truck Hijacked
56 seconds ago
Attibele Police Crack High-Value Theft Case: Shoe Truck Hijacked
Moritt Hock & Hamroff Announces Major Promotions, Elevating Nine Attorneys
2 mins ago
Moritt Hock & Hamroff Announces Major Promotions, Elevating Nine Attorneys
Latest Headlines
World News
Uttar Pradesh's Master Plan 2031 Reviewed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
26 seconds
Uttar Pradesh's Master Plan 2031 Reviewed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Avera Health Plans Expansion of Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota
41 seconds
Avera Health Plans Expansion of Behavioral Health Services in South Dakota
Kronenwetter Elections: Nine Candidates Battle for Village Board Seats
46 seconds
Kronenwetter Elections: Nine Candidates Battle for Village Board Seats
Prebiotic Yeast Mannan Enhances Sleep Quality and Gut Health, Study Reveals
50 seconds
Prebiotic Yeast Mannan Enhances Sleep Quality and Gut Health, Study Reveals
Avera Champions Mental Health with Major Expansions in South Dakota
1 min
Avera Champions Mental Health with Major Expansions in South Dakota
Lucy Hale Celebrates One Year of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Growth
2 mins
Lucy Hale Celebrates One Year of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Growth
Probiota 2024: A Confluence of Science and Business in the Microbiome Sector
2 mins
Probiota 2024: A Confluence of Science and Business in the Microbiome Sector
Devon Manuel Eyes Transfer: A Potential Breakout Season Ahead
2 mins
Devon Manuel Eyes Transfer: A Potential Breakout Season Ahead
Republican Majority City Council Appoints Daniel Creighton as Long Beach City Manager
3 mins
Republican Majority City Council Appoints Daniel Creighton as Long Beach City Manager
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
49 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 hours
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
2 hours
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app