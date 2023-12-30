en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST
Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot

In a move echoing Colorado’s recent decision, Maine has barred former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot. The decision, made by Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, was based on the ex-President’s involvement in the U.S. Capitol assault on January 6, 2021. Bellows’ ruling referenced the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies any individual who, after taking an oath to protect the country, engages in insurrection.

Maine’s Decision: A Precedent or an Exception?

Despite the weighty decision, Bellows has suspended its effect, allowing Trump the opportunity to appeal in court. This move by Maine follows Colorado’s footsteps, yet contrasts with California’s choice to keep Trump on the ballot, despite pressure from fellow Democrats. The decision in Maine, though controversial, is grounded in citizen-led claims that Trump should be constitutionally barred from seeking re-election due to his alleged efforts to disrupt the 2020 election results.

Reactions to the Disqualification

Trump’s campaign quickly condemned Maine’s decision, labeling it an ‘attempted theft of an election.’ Accusations flew, with the former President’s camp accusing current President Joe Biden and Democrats of manipulating government institutions to maintain power. The decision has sparked debates among politicians, with prominent Republicans and some Democrats opining that disqualification decisions should be left to voters unless the candidates are legally found guilty of insurrection.

Trump’s Political Future Amidst Controversy

Despite the controversy, Trump remains a leading Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election, polls indicating a tight race with Biden. Trump continues to assert, without concrete evidence, that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election. Ahead, Trump is slated to face trials for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results and racketeering charges in Georgia. As the legal battles continue, Maine and Colorado are gearing up for their nominating contests on Super Tuesday, March 5.

Trump’s eligibility is being questioned in other states too, with courts in Minnesota and Michigan recently ruling to keep him on the ballot. A decision from Oregon is expected soon. As the nation watches, the controversy surrounding Trump’s eligibility promises to be a significant factor in the upcoming presidential election.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rajasthan Set for Cabinet Expansion: BJP's Strategic Power Consolidation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Argentina's President Milei Declines BRICS Membership, Revises Foreign Policy

By Rafia Tasleem

Penny Mordaunt: Channeling the Spirit of Betty Boothroyd to Inspire Future Female Leaders

By Bijay Laxmi

Dissecting International Law: South Africa's Case Against Israel at the ICJ

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters ...
@Human Rights · 5 mins
Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters ...
heart comment 0
Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment

By BNN Correspondents

Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment
Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for Safe New Year Celebrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for Safe New Year Celebrations
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
Jammu and Kashmir Attacks: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Dialogue, Indian Army to Boost Forces

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jammu and Kashmir Attacks: Farooq Abdullah Calls for Dialogue, Indian Army to Boost Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajasthan Set for Cabinet Expansion: BJP's Strategic Power Consolidation
3 mins
Rajasthan Set for Cabinet Expansion: BJP's Strategic Power Consolidation
Argentina's President Milei Declines BRICS Membership, Revises Foreign Policy
4 mins
Argentina's President Milei Declines BRICS Membership, Revises Foreign Policy
Penny Mordaunt: Channeling the Spirit of Betty Boothroyd to Inspire Future Female Leaders
5 mins
Penny Mordaunt: Channeling the Spirit of Betty Boothroyd to Inspire Future Female Leaders
Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters
6 mins
Canary Mission: Controversial Platform Targets Palestine Supporters
IK Ogbonna: The Nollywood Star With a Passion for Football
7 mins
IK Ogbonna: The Nollywood Star With a Passion for Football
Healthcare Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region Amidst Unrest
8 mins
Healthcare Crisis in Ethiopia's Amhara Region Amidst Unrest
Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment
9 mins
Enforcing the Rule of Law: More Than Just Enactment
Postponement of Turkish Super Cup Final Triggers International Controversy
9 mins
Postponement of Turkish Super Cup Final Triggers International Controversy
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
10 mins
Zimbabwean Settlers Face Eviction from Decade-Long Occupied Land
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 hour
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
5 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Events Across the Globe
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Global Research in 2023: A Year of Challenges and the Road Ahead
7 hours
Global Research in 2023: A Year of Challenges and the Road Ahead

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app