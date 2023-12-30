Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot

In a move echoing Colorado’s recent decision, Maine has barred former President Donald Trump from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot. The decision, made by Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, was based on the ex-President’s involvement in the U.S. Capitol assault on January 6, 2021. Bellows’ ruling referenced the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies any individual who, after taking an oath to protect the country, engages in insurrection.

Maine’s Decision: A Precedent or an Exception?

Despite the weighty decision, Bellows has suspended its effect, allowing Trump the opportunity to appeal in court. This move by Maine follows Colorado’s footsteps, yet contrasts with California’s choice to keep Trump on the ballot, despite pressure from fellow Democrats. The decision in Maine, though controversial, is grounded in citizen-led claims that Trump should be constitutionally barred from seeking re-election due to his alleged efforts to disrupt the 2020 election results.

Reactions to the Disqualification

Trump’s campaign quickly condemned Maine’s decision, labeling it an ‘attempted theft of an election.’ Accusations flew, with the former President’s camp accusing current President Joe Biden and Democrats of manipulating government institutions to maintain power. The decision has sparked debates among politicians, with prominent Republicans and some Democrats opining that disqualification decisions should be left to voters unless the candidates are legally found guilty of insurrection.

Trump’s Political Future Amidst Controversy

Despite the controversy, Trump remains a leading Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election, polls indicating a tight race with Biden. Trump continues to assert, without concrete evidence, that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election. Ahead, Trump is slated to face trials for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results and racketeering charges in Georgia. As the legal battles continue, Maine and Colorado are gearing up for their nominating contests on Super Tuesday, March 5.

Trump’s eligibility is being questioned in other states too, with courts in Minnesota and Michigan recently ruling to keep him on the ballot. A decision from Oregon is expected soon. As the nation watches, the controversy surrounding Trump’s eligibility promises to be a significant factor in the upcoming presidential election.