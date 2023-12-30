en English
Elections

Maine Blocks Trump From Republican Presidential Primary Ballot

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:21 pm EST
Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has been barred from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Maine, marking the second state to make such a decision after Colorado. This prohibition cites Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol assault. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows of Maine based her ruling on the 14th Amendment, which explicitly restricts those who have incited insurrection from holding office. However, Bellows has temporarily halted the implementation of her decision while awaiting a potential court appeal by Trump.

Decision Sparks Controversy

The prohibition has ignited a flurry of reactions, with Trump’s campaign condemning Bellows’ ruling as an attack on democracy. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, has declared their intent to appeal. Meanwhile, several Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Susan Collins of Maine, have criticized the decision, asserting that the voters should dictate election results. Democratic Representative Jared Golden of Maine also argued that Trump should remain on the ballot unless proven guilty of an insurrection.

Legal Challenges for Trump

Unyielding in his claims of winning the 2020 election without evidence, Trump currently faces numerous legal hurdles. These include a trial in Washington D.C. for conspiring to overturn the election results and racketeering charges in Georgia. The former president’s ballot eligibility has also been contested in other states, with rulings in Minnesota and Michigan allowing him to remain on the ballot. An upcoming decision in Oregon is eagerly anticipated.

The Road Ahead

Despite facing mounting pressure, California has decided not to remove Trump from its ballot. Both Maine and Colorado will host their nominating contests on March 5, a date popularly known as Super Tuesday. President Joe Biden has amplified his criticism of Trump amidst these developments, labeling him a threat to democracy. However, the Trump campaign continues to mount legal challenges while maintaining a strong presence in the Republican landscape, which will ensure a captivating run-up to the 2024 elections.

Elections Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

