Politics

Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:44 am EST
Maine has followed in the footsteps of Colorado, disqualifying former President Donald Trump from its Republican presidential primary ballot. This decision, driven by Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, is underpinned by the 14th Amendment, which Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows believes should constitutionalize barring Trump from seeking re-election.

California Stands Against the Tide

While Maine and Colorado have taken measures to exclude Trump, California has chosen a different path. Despite facing similar pressures, the state has elected not to remove Trump from its primary ballot. Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign has retaliated against Bellows’ decision, condemning it as an ‘attempted theft of an election’ and accusing the Democrats of manipulating government institutions to consolidate power.

Criticism from Fellow Republicans

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Maine Senator Susan Collins, among other Republicans, have expressed their disapproval of Bellows’ move. They argue that the decision of election outcomes should reside with the voters, not a Secretary of State. Maine Representative Jared Golden, despite opposing Trump’s election, has emphasized that Trump should remain on the ballot until proven guilty of insurrection.

Trump Amidst Trials and Polls

Trump, who continues to assert victory in the 2020 election despite lacking evidence, faces a trial in March for allegedly conspiring to overturn the election results, alongside racketeering charges in Georgia. The Maine decision surfaces as Trump remains a leading Republican candidate against President Joe Biden for the upcoming election, with polls showing them neck and neck.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

