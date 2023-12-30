en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:06 pm EST
Maine Bars Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot Amid Controversy

In a turn of unprecedented events, the state of Maine has excluded former President Donald Trump from its Republican presidential primary ballot, referring to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. This decision, initiated by Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, makes Maine the second state after Colorado to disqualify Trump on similar grounds. The controversial move is currently held in abeyance, pending possible court appeals.

Grounds of Disqualification

The disqualification comes in response to citizens’ petitions claiming that Trump should be constitutionally barred from seeking re-election based on the 14th Amendment. This amendment prohibits individuals who have participated in insurrection from holding office. Bellows justified her decision, acknowledging the extraordinary nature of the move but underscoring Trump’s purported role in the insurrection.

Reactions and Responses

While this decision has been made, California’s top election official has resisted pressure from other Democrats and refused to remove Trump from the ballot. Trump’s campaign vehemently condemned Bellows’ move, framing it as an attack on democracy and election theft. Plans to appeal against the decision have been announced. Prominent Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Maine Senator Susan Collins, have voiced their criticism of the decision, arguing that such outcomes should be determined by voters. Even Democratic Representative Jared Golden from Maine opined that Trump should be allowed on the ballot unless found guilty of insurrection.

Trump’s Political Future Amid Controversy

The controversy emerges as Trump remains a key Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Polls depict a neck and neck race between him and President Joe Biden. Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election. He is slated to face trials in Washington and Georgia on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Maine and Colorado decisions are significant as they precede Super Tuesday on March 5, where several vital states, including California and Texas, hold their nominating contests. Other states like Minnesota and Michigan have allowed Trump to remain on the ballot, with a decision in Oregon anticipated soon.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election

By Momen Zellmi

Elections 2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unpacking the 2024 US Presidential Elections: Key Data Points and Potential Scenarios

By Safak Costu

Football, Politics, and Unrest: Moise Katumbi's Unexpected Hurdle Amidst DRC Elections

By Salman Khan

U.S. States Mull Over Primary Election System Reforms Ahead of 2024 ...
@Elections · 2 hours
U.S. States Mull Over Primary Election System Reforms Ahead of 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Cites 14th Amendment

By Shivani Chauhan

Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Primary Ballot, Cites 14th Amendment
The 24 Numbers That Could Shape the 2024 Presidential Election

By Momen Zellmi

The 24 Numbers That Could Shape the 2024 Presidential Election
Next election will be free, fair and neutral: CEC

By Muhammad Jawad

Next election will be free, fair and neutral: CEC
Foreign meddling into Bangladesh election won’t be tolerated: PM Hasina at Kotalipara rally

By Muhammad Jawad

Foreign meddling into Bangladesh election won't be tolerated: PM Hasina at Kotalipara rally
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
2 mins
Potential Power Shift in the Senate as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin Declines Re-election
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
3 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
4 mins
Somali Football Federation Postpones Regional Tournament Amid Technical Snags
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
5 mins
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
5 mins
Channel Islands' Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
5 mins
Migrant Crisis at US Southern Border: A Growing Frustration for Americans
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
7 mins
Financial Delinquency Challenges WA Liberal Party's Selection System
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
7 mins
Major Political Reshuffle: China Expels Nine Military Officials from Parliament
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
9 mins
Turkish Down Syndrome Futsal Team Aiming for Gold at Trisome Games
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
4 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
4 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
4 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
4 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns
5 hours
JN.1: The New COVID Variant Stirring Global Health Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app