Elections

Maine Bars Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot, Echoing Colorado’s Move

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:39 am EST
Maine Bars Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot, Echoing Colorado’s Move

Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has made a decision that could significantly impact the 2024 Presidential primary race. Bellows has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary election ballot, citing his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This move follows a similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, which also barred Trump from its ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. As the United States gears up for the 2024 Presidential elections, these actions have the potential to alter the Republican primaries’ landscape and highlight the ongoing fragmentation within the Republican Party.

Disqualification Under the Insurrection Clause

The disqualification of Trump from Maine’s primary ballot is based on a Reconstruction Era constitutional amendment, known as the insurrection clause. This clause disqualifies individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion from holding office. The decision by Maine’s Secretary of State constitutes the first instance of an election official taking unilateral action under this clause, setting a precedent that could have far-reaching consequences.

(Read Also: Cyprus President Advocates for Division, Amid Stripping Russian Billionaires of Citizenship)

Trump’s Legal Challenges and Political Consequences

Trump’s legal team has vowed to appeal the decision, and the matter is expected to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court. Legal scholars have noted that the clause banning insurrectionists from office should apply to Trump, given his role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The ruling comes amidst a series of legal challenges facing Trump, including defamation lawsuits and investigations into his financial dealings. The exclusion from primary ballots in multiple states could significantly affect his campaign strategy, as well as the distribution of votes among other Republican candidates.

(Read Also: DeSantis Challenges Biden’s Gun Control Measure Amid 2024 Presidential Race)

Implications for the Republican Party

The disqualification of Trump underscores the deep divisions within the Republican Party. Some factions seek to distance themselves from the influence of the former President, while others continue to rally behind his leadership. Figures like Governor Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have criticized the decision to bar Trump from the ballot, while others, such as Representative Chellie Pingree, have supported it. The situation highlights the ongoing controversies surrounding Trump and the challenges faced by the Republican Party as it navigates its future course.

