Politics

Maine Bars Ex-President Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:31 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:33 am EST
Maine’s Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, has made a landmark ruling that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run in the state’s Republican primary for the 2024 presidential election. This decision, unprecedented in the state’s history, is primarily based on Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A Historic Decision

The decision by Maine’s top election official marks the second time, after Colorado, that a state has taken such a move. The use of the 14th Amendment’s ‘insurrectionist ban’ has been employed to disqualify Trump from the state’s primary ballot. This has highlighted Trump’s role in inciting violence and spreading false narratives about election fraud during his time in office.

The Implications and Reactions

The Trump campaign has denounced the decision, planning to lodge an appeal. Despite this, other states have rejected similar challenges to Trump’s ballot qualifications. The ruling has been condemned by Trump’s campaign spokesman as interference in the presidential election. Critics argue that this ruling is part of a broader effort to hold Trump accountable for his actions post-election, which they argue have undermined the democratic process.

Looking Ahead

The ruling in Maine, a reliably blue state, is expected to lead to legal challenges. It represents a significant move by Trump’s opponents to prevent him from being on the ballot, particularly as he has been leading in the polls as the Republican frontrunner for the next presidential election. Efforts to disqualify him are expected to energize his supporters and fuel his claims of being targeted by a conspiracy. Legal scholars argue that the 14th amendment’s section 3, which bans from office those who ‘engaged in insurrection’, should apply to Trump because of his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a significant victory for Trump’s critics, who say they’re trying to enforce a constitutional provision designed to protect the country from anti-democratic insurrectionists.

0
Politics United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

