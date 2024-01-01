Maina Njenga Decries Arrest of Innocent Youths, Accuses Government of Political Witch Hunt

The former leader of the Mungiki group, Maina Njenga, has vociferously denounced the arrest of around 200 individuals in Nyeri town and its neighboring regions, insisting that the detained youths are blameless. This incident has sparked a wave of controversy, with Njenga censuring the government, specifically Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, for leveraging state mechanisms to target Kikuyu youths under the guise of a crackdown on Mungiki supporters.

Unlawful Rally and Subsequent Arrests

The arrests ensued post the prohibition of a planned rally, supposed to take place in Kabiru-Ini, Nyeri County, with the presence of certain Mt. Kenya leaders. Nyeri County Police Commissioner Pius Murugu declared this rally unlawful. The repercussions of this decision saw approximately 200 individuals, primarily young men, detained on suspicion of affiliation with the Mungiki group.

Maina Njenga’s Contentions

Njenga, however, vehemently disputes these allegations. He argues that the youths were merely preparing for the New Year celebrations, contradicting the government’s claims of an unofficial meeting. His concern for the Kikuyu youths, who he avers were among those who backed Gachagua in the 2022 general election, is palpable. Njenga’s counter-attack manifests in his demands for the immediate release of the arrested individuals.

Call for Government Action

Further, Njenga implores the government to divert its focus from political witch hunts and instead concentrate on addressing the escalating cost of living. He urges the state to adhere to the rule which mandates that suspects should be set free on bail or bond within 24 hours if they are not presented in court. Njenga’s revelations not only challenge the government’s actions but also shed light on the alleged criminalization of Kikuyu youths.